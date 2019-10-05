INDEPENDENCE – In August, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a hometown pride water tower contest to mark 2,000 water quality loans to Iowa communities through the Iowa Finance Authority’s State Revolving Fund (SRF). The SRF assists communities, such as Independence, with the cost of upgrading or constructing local wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects.
A group of dedicated citizens formed a group to take up the challenge to create a short video showcasing hometown pride and featuring water elements in the community. The prize is a chance at a one-of-a-kind water tower graphic wrap, designed by Iowa artist Laura Palmer. The prize may be worth nearly $100,000.
A video featuring Independence was submitted. Now, a public online vote is going on through October 11 to determine the winning video. Votes may be cast once a day for every Facebook profile.
To vote, go to woobox.com/tntobi and look for the video that starts with the Wapsipinicon Mill.
Thanks and credit go to Blake Hayward (video and editing), Jonathan Roder (original music), Nate Whited, Fusion Forward, the City of Independence, and the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce.
Start voting! Start sharing! Repeat!