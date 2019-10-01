INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – In August Gov. Reynolds announced a Hometown Pride Water Tower contest to mark 2,000 water quality loans to Iowa communities through the Iowa Finance Authority’s State Revolving Fund (SRF). The SRF assists communities, such as Independene, with the costs of upgrading or constructing local wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects.
A group of dedicated citizens formed to take up the challenge to create a short video showcasing hometown pride and featuring water elements in the community. The prize is a chance at a one-of-a-kind water tower, designed by Iowa artist Laura Palmer.
A video featuring Independence was submitted and now a public vote is now going on through October 11 to determine the winning video.
To vote, go to woobox.com/tntobi and look for the video that starts with the Wapsipinicon Mill.
Credit goes to Blake Hayward (video and editing), Jonathan Roder (music), Nate Whited, Fusion Forward, City of Independence, and Independence Area Chamber of Commerce.