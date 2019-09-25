Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Auditor Cindy Gosse has announced the candidates for area city and school board elections. Voters will receive a voter information card with updated polling location information ahead of the first combined city/school election scheduled for November 5, 2019. Cards will be mailed soon.

Voters should review the cards and keep them for reference. If a voter feels the information is inaccurate or needs to update their voter registration information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109. The auditor’s office is located on the first floor of the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence.

Nearly all Buchanan County voters will be voting at their general election polling locations and will continue to vote at the same location for city/school and primary elections. A few townships have been consolidated for city/school elections to save taxpayer dollars. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations and other voter information will be published closer to Election Day.

City

City of Independence

Council member, at large

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Robert E. Hill

Council member, 2nd ward

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Denny Vaughn

Council member, 4th ward

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Julie Klammer, Debra S. Hanna

City of Jesup

Mayor

Two-year term (vote for no more than one)

Chris Even, Larry Thompson

Council member, at large

Four-year term (vote for no more than three)

Rick Deitrick, Dawn Vogel, Curtis Schares, Richard Mott, David Bishop, Russell Solomon, Craig Wright

City of Lamont

Mayor

Two-year term (vote for no more than one)

Joseph Rawson

Council member, at large

Four-year term (vote for no more than two)

Mary Ann Dozark, JoDee Devlin

Council member, at large, to fill vacancy

Two-year term (vote for no more than one)

No candidate

City of Quasqueton

Mayor

Two-year term (vote for no more than one)

Chad Staton

Council member, at large

Four-year term (vote for no more than three)

Terry Kress, William Kress, Scott Colton, Erica Long

City of Rowley

Mayor

Two-year term (vote for no more than one)

Sue Webster

Council member, at large

Four-year term (vote for no more than three)

Terri Janaszak, Kathy Hemsath, Myland Hepker, Jeff Taylor

City of Stanley

Mayor

Two-year term (vote for no more than one)

Mike Everding

Council member, at large

Two-year term (vote for no more than five)

Tammy Everding

City of Winthrop

Mayor

Two-year term (vote for no more than one)

Gerald W. Dennie

Council member, at large

Four-year term (vote for no more than three)

Lee R. White, Ann Myers

Schools

East Buchanan CSD

School board director, at large

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Andy Sperfslage

School board director, District #2

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Andrew Maas, Shawn Stone

School board director, District #3

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Heather Steffens

Independence CSD

School Board Director, District #1

Four-year term, (vote for no more than one

Matt O’Loughlin, Heather Hupke

School board director, District #2

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Eric B. Smith, Beth Hilliard, Gary Waters

School board director, District #3

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Kim Hansen

Jesup CSD

School board director, at large

Four-year term (vote for no more than four)

Andrea Covington, Nate Clayberg, Nick Donlea, James Masteller, Rich Glaspie

Oelwein CSD

School board director, at large

Four-year term (Vote for no more than three)

Robert Bouska, Erin Ryan, Candace King

Wapsie Valley CSD

School board director, District #4

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Jerry R. VanDaele

Hawkeye Community College

Director, District 1

Four-year term (vote for no more than one)

Barbara A. McGregor

