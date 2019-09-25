BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Auditor Cindy Gosse has announced the candidates for area city and school board elections. Voters will receive a voter information card with updated polling location information ahead of the first combined city/school election scheduled for November 5, 2019. Cards will be mailed soon.
Voters should review the cards and keep them for reference. If a voter feels the information is inaccurate or needs to update their voter registration information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109. The auditor’s office is located on the first floor of the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence.
Nearly all Buchanan County voters will be voting at their general election polling locations and will continue to vote at the same location for city/school and primary elections. A few townships have been consolidated for city/school elections to save taxpayer dollars. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Locations and other voter information will be published closer to Election Day.
City
City of Independence
Council member, at large
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Robert E. Hill
Council member, 2nd ward
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Denny Vaughn
Council member, 4th ward
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Julie Klammer, Debra S. Hanna
City of Jesup
Mayor
Two-year term (vote for no more than one)
Chris Even, Larry Thompson
Council member, at large
Four-year term (vote for no more than three)
Rick Deitrick, Dawn Vogel, Curtis Schares, Richard Mott, David Bishop, Russell Solomon, Craig Wright
City of Lamont
Mayor
Two-year term (vote for no more than one)
Joseph Rawson
Council member, at large
Four-year term (vote for no more than two)
Mary Ann Dozark, JoDee Devlin
Council member, at large, to fill vacancy
Two-year term (vote for no more than one)
No candidate
City of Quasqueton
Mayor
Two-year term (vote for no more than one)
Chad Staton
Council member, at large
Four-year term (vote for no more than three)
Terry Kress, William Kress, Scott Colton, Erica Long
City of Rowley
Mayor
Two-year term (vote for no more than one)
Sue Webster
Council member, at large
Four-year term (vote for no more than three)
Terri Janaszak, Kathy Hemsath, Myland Hepker, Jeff Taylor
City of Stanley
Mayor
Two-year term (vote for no more than one)
Mike Everding
Council member, at large
Two-year term (vote for no more than five)
Tammy Everding
City of Winthrop
Mayor
Two-year term (vote for no more than one)
Gerald W. Dennie
Council member, at large
Four-year term (vote for no more than three)
Lee R. White, Ann Myers
Schools
East Buchanan CSD
School board director, at large
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Andy Sperfslage
School board director, District #2
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Andrew Maas, Shawn Stone
School board director, District #3
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Heather Steffens
Independence CSD
School Board Director, District #1
Four-year term, (vote for no more than one
Matt O’Loughlin, Heather Hupke
School board director, District #2
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Eric B. Smith, Beth Hilliard, Gary Waters
School board director, District #3
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Kim Hansen
Jesup CSD
School board director, at large
Four-year term (vote for no more than four)
Andrea Covington, Nate Clayberg, Nick Donlea, James Masteller, Rich Glaspie
Oelwein CSD
School board director, at large
Four-year term (Vote for no more than three)
Robert Bouska, Erin Ryan, Candace King
Wapsie Valley CSD
School board director, District #4
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Jerry R. VanDaele
Hawkeye Community College
Director, District 1
Four-year term (vote for no more than one)
Barbara A. McGregor