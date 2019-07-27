Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – Wade F. Pexa, 79, formerly of Independence, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Fort Meade, South Dakota. Black Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags