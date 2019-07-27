RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – Wade F. Pexa, 79, formerly of Independence, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Fort Meade, South Dakota. Black Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
