INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang softball team was well-represented in the WaMaC West all-conference softball selections.
The Mustangs landed three players on the second team and two honorable mention.
Junior Shanna Kleve (pitcher) received second team honors. Kleve was 10-9 on the season with an impressive 3.94 ERA.
Also landing on the second team was Brooke Beatty, who had a great senior campaign, batting .372.
Talented eighth grader Bella Louvar was also selected second team. Louvar led the Mustangs with 60 hits, the most hits by a Mustang in 4 years (Hupke 61) and second most in the last 13 seasons. This is also sixth best in school history. Her .417 average in 2021 is eighth best in school history. Bella also sits sixth best in school history for stolen bases in a season with 23.
Honorable mention recognition went to sophomore Dakota Whitman and junior Addi Bailey.
Whitman was certainly deserving of first team or second team. She moves into sixth place all-time in school history with a .425 season average. Whitman is sitting seventh best in school history in stolen bases in a season with 18.
Addi Bailey was impressive in her first year of varsity, batting .368. She also drove in 39 runs, which is good for eighth best all-time in school history in a season.