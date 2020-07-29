The 2020 WaMaC baseball All-Conference team was announced last week and Independence was well represented.
Heading the First Team-West is Sophomore, Marcus Beatty who was selected as WaMaC-West Player of the Year.
Beatty had a .533 batting average in conference play. Beatty led the conference in Hits (32), Stolen Bases (19), Triples (4), Runs (29), On Base Percentage (592) and total bases (54).
WAMAC WEST ALL-CONFERENCE 2020
FIRST TEAM
***Brock Reade, Junior Pitcher CCA, ***Brody Grawe, Junior Pitcher CPU, Ian Rupp, Senior Catcher Benton, ***Marcus Beatty, Sophomore Infield Indee, ***Parker Smith, Sophomore Infield CCA, ***Lane Lekin, Junior Infield South Tama, ***Mickey Wanatee, Junior Outfield South Tama, ***Grant Jensen, Senior Outfield CCA, Turner Schroeder, Senior Outfield Benton, ***Caleb Andrews, Senior Utility CPU, TJ Boller, Junior Utility CCA.
SECOND TEAM
Casey Ogden, Senior Pitcher CCA, Korver Hupke, Freshman Pitcher Indee, Hardy Mahoney, Junior Catcher CPU, Cade Timmerman, Junior Infield Benton, Trey O’Neil, Freshman Infield, Williamsburg, Kaine Millard, Senior Infield Indee, Kaleb Lamphier, Senior Outfield Indee, Braylon Havel, Sophomore Outfield CPU, Drew Lange, Senior Outfield CPU, Brady Sadler, Senior Utility Benton, Logan Schmitt, Senior Utility Indee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Keegan Schmitt, Sophomore Indee, Teegan McEnany, Sophomore Indee
***denotes Unanimous