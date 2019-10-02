INDEPENDENCE – It’s National 4-H Week, and the Wapsi Warriors 4-H Club wants to recognize all fellow 4-Hers for being leaders and positive citizens for our communities. Thank you for inspiring others to make a difference, doing good in the community by inspiring kids to do.
To help kick off National 4-H Week, the Wapsi Warriors plan to participate in the county-wide citizenship project by donating to Wildthunder Wildlife Rehabilitation in Independence. Clubs are asking the community for any of the following items: non-clumping cat litter, canned cat food, good protein dog food, money for vet bills, clean storage containers with lids, toys, collars, leashes, and puppy pads. Donations can be dropped off at the Buchanan County Extension Office any time during National 4-H week, October 6-12. The office is located at 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Independence.
This year’s theme is #InspireKidstoDo. Youth join 4-H for a variety of reasons, ranging from citizenship and leadership to communication opportunities. Through these project learning areas, members become well-rounded young adults.
Club members shared what 4-H has meant to them.
Makenzie Homan said, “4-H has helped me grow as a leader, which has benefited me in lots of other activities I participate in.”
“I enjoy showing my animals and taking care of them. 4-H helps me gain confidence and meet new people,” said Lane Junk.
Lily Giddings said, “4-H has enabled me to take on more responsibilities with projects I have completed and given me confidence when documenting and presenting my projects. I have been able to take on leadership roles in 4-H that have helped me take on leadership roles in my church youth group and at school.”
“4-H members and 4-H alumni have a long history of giving back and inspiring others by the positive choices they make. Our club members show this every year by willingly volunteering and giving back to their community. Acts of kindness and inspiration include making gift baskets for the elderly, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, helping with the fair board fish fries, baking pies for the 4-H pie auction, and cleaning up the fairgrounds to get ready for the county fair,” said Betty Giddings, co-leader of the Wapsi Warriors 4-H Club.