LA PORTE CITY — Senior Kiks Rosengarten scored 23 points and pulled in 24 rebounds in Wapsie Valley’s 54-38 win over Don Bosco Thursday night in the Class 1A District 6 final at Union High School.
The Warriors will play Edgewood-Colesburg at 7 p.m. Saturday at Prairi, Cedar Rapids in a substate matchup.
The Union gymnasium was full. Spectators spilled into the front hall. The student sections from each school were loud and playful. Don Bosco students dressed in beach attire and Wapsie Valley students wore their church clothes.
"At this time of year when you get to play in an atmosphere like that, how cool is that?" Wapsie Valley head coach Marty McKowen said as Warrior fans and players celebrated on the court. "And I told .. my kids all the time that very few people get to do this, and we got to do it tonight. And it's so cool.
McKowen is proud of the Wapsie Valley fan base, he said.
Defense was key for Wapsie Valley in the game.
"We actually did it on the defensive end tonight," McKowen said. "That is a good offensive team and we took a lot of things away from them with one day of practice."
The Warriors defeated Alburnett, 61-54, on Tuesday, giving them only Wednesday to prepare for the Don Bosco game.
"For our kids to walk in here and execute the way they did tonight, I'm very proud of them," he said.
Offensively, beyond Rosengarten's dominance inside, the Warriors were able to effectively penetrate the Don Bosco defense.
"In the second half especially, we dribble penetrated better, jump stopped and sold the shot fake," McKowen said.
"They were flying out of everybody," junior Blayde Bellis said. "So if we can get down there, shot fake, pass fake, anything to get them off the ground, we can get fouls, get points for other people, kick it out and get threes. I mean that was our whole game plan."
Bellis scored 10 for Wapsie Valley, followed by junior Kobe Risse with 7, freshman Casey O’Donnell with 6, sophomore Gunner Meyer with 4, freshman Andrew Westphal with 3, and junior Tyler Ott with 1.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Wapsie Valley 13 9 11 21 — 54
Don Bosco 5 12 11 10 — 38