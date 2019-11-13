Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CALMAR – This year, Wapsie Valley FFA members were among the more than 350 FFA members from across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin from 27 schools who attended the Iowa Dairy Expo’s Tri-State Dairy Contest. This is an annual event held at the Northeast Iowa Dairy Foundation in Calmar.

Competitors get hands-on opportunities to judge animals and learn more about the dairy industry. Wapsie FFA is proud to have sent 28 students who were entered in a total of six different contests. All of the Wapsie competitors, classes, and results are listed below.

• Keegon Brown – Non Reasons 1

• Kathryn Garlow – Non Reasons 1

• Emily Heineman – Non Reasons 1

• Clayton Hershey – Non Reasons 1

• Austin Hesse – Non Reasons 2 – 4th Place Individual Overall – 8th Place Team Overall

• Leah Huebner – Non Reasons 2 – 8th Place Team Overall

• Anthony Jacque – Non Reasons 2 – 8th Place Team Overall

• Cannon Joerger – Non Reasons 2 – 8th Place Team Overall

• Sydney Matthias – Non Reasons 3 – 3rd Place Individual Overall, 4th Place Team Overall

• Isabella Ryherd – Non Reasons 3 – 4th Place Team Overall

• Cole Snyder – Non Reasons 3 – 4th Place Team Overall

• Elle Voy – Non Reasons 3 – 4th Place Team Overall

• Brok Grober – Judging Foods 1

• Jayden Wagner – Judging Foods 1

• Treasa Wilcox – Judging Foods 1

• Bodie Turner – Judging Foods 1

• Luke Best – Judging Foods 2

• Kaden Brady – Judging Foods 2

• Caden Foelske – Judging Foods 2

• Laikin Foelske – Judging Foods 2

• Tyce Hagenow – Reasons 1

• Maggie Burgett – Reasons 1

• Quincy Zuck – Reasons 1

• Elijah Zuck – Reasons 1

• Luke Koepke – Reasons 2

• Kylee Bartz – Reasons 2

• Devon Degroote – Reasons 2

• Hunter Fuller – Reasons 2

Great job to everyone who participated!

