FAIRBANK – The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter is starting its annual Gift of Grain Scholarship fundraiser. To qualify for this scholarship, senior FFA members will provide goody bags to 10 farmers throughout the Wapsie Valley, Denver, Dunkerton, and Tripoli area.
Inside the goody bags are snacks, a water bottle, and a donation form. Farmers can then deliver their corn or soybeans to Flint Hills in Fairbank, Dunkerton Coop, Innovative Ag in Oran, or Readlyn Farmer’s Co-Op and fill out the donation form to donate their crops and/or make a monetary donation toward the gift of grain scholarship.
There will also be donation sheets at Flint Hills, Dunkerton Co-Op, Innovative Ag, and Readlyn Co-Op.
Landon Kane, a member of the Wapsie Valley FFA Alumni Chapter, Friends of the Wapsie Valley FFA, stated, “Gift of Grain is a great way for farmers to donate back to the youth and agriculturists of tomorrow. This is the Friends of the Wapsie Valley FFA’s only fundraiser for scholarships for graduating seniors.”
According to the terms of the scholarship, 50 percent of the money donated is divided among the participating senior FFA members. The other 50 percent of the money donated goes toward program needs, current and future.
Brendon Brown, a senior FFA member, stated, “Gift of Grain is a great opportunity for students to earn money by way of donations, and a great way for students to thank farmers for their hard work during the fall.”
Members of the Friends of the Wapsie Valley FFA and the current Wapsie Valley FFA hope that the new changes to this scholarship fundraiser will be easier for busy farmers in the process of harvesting their crops – and for members to show their appreciation to local farmers.