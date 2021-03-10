FAIRBANK – Wapsie Valley junior Mary Bodensteiner was named a second team NICL-East Conference selection, averaging 10.6 points/game in conference play. Bodensteiner was 10th overall in conference play in rebounds with 101 total. In her last 10 contests, Bodensteiner averaged 15.3 points/game and had three games over 20 points.
Wapsie Valley freshman Kate Risse was an honorable mention selection. Risse was second on the Wildcat team with 211 total points, first in steals with 58, and first in assists with 49. Risse made 29 shots from beyond the arc.