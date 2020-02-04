DENVER — Wapsie Valley junior Isiah Morse won the 182-pound championship on Saturday at the North Iowa Cedar League conference tournament on Saturday at the Cyclone Center in Denver.
Morse, who pinned AGWSR junior Jacob Haley at 1:18 in the first-place match, was the top finisher of Wapsie-Valley’s nine place-winners.
Jesup junior Jerret Delagardelle placed second at 145 as the J-Hawks top finisher.
The team championship was won by Union-La Porte with 237 team points, followed by (2) Denver, 223.5; (3) East Marshall/GMG, 158; (4)Hudson, 151; (5) Dike-New Hartford, 127; (6) Wapsie Valley, 105; (7) Sumner-Fredericksburg, 101; (8) AP-GC, 84; (9) AGWSR, 80.5; (10) SH-BCLUW, 72; (11) Columbus Catholic, 68.5; (12) West Marshall, 63; and (13) Jesup, 54.
Wapsie Valley place-winners included:
• Dawson Schmit second at 106,
• Cole Snyder sixth at 120,
• Cannon Joerger eighth at 132,
• Brady Benning seventh at 145,
• Tylen Hirsch eighth at 152
• Brock Beesecker sixth at 160,
• Keegon Brown seventh at 195,
Kaden Brady sixth at 220
Jesup place-winners included:
• Carter Littlefield third at 113,
• Brady Wilson fifth at 120, and
• Jesus Silva seventh at 285.