Wapsie Valley wrestling Dawson Schmit state 022421

Wapsie Valley’s sophomore 113-pounder, Dawson Schmit, finished third in 1A at last weeks State Tournament

 Photo by Roger Johnson

Des Moines – Sophomore 113-pounder, Dawson Schmit was one win away from wrestling in the finals but finished a very respectable third in a very tough bracket.

Schmit was ranked fourth (by The Predicament) and seeded No. 3 in the tournament. In the first round, Schmit would win by Fall (4: 38) over Keyton Remsburg of SOHA.

In the quarterfinals, Schmit would face Dawson Bergan of EDCO (6th-ranked) and would dominate Bergan, winning 9-4.

Schmit would go into the semifinals and here he would face the No 1-ranked and No 2-seeded Braden Graff of West Sioux. Graff would beat Schmit 7-1, thus sending Schmit to the consolation semifinals.

In the consolation semifinals, Schmit would run into the 5th-ranked and fourth-seeded Bryce Thompson of Highland Riverside. Schmit would come away with a hard fought 6-4 win and advance.

In the consolation finals, Schmit would face the 3rd-ranked Donavon Hanson of West Bend-Mallard. Schmit was the dominant wrestler in this match and ended it with a Fall at 2:38, cementing his 3rd-place finish. Look for Schmit to be back next year challenging for the top of the podium.

