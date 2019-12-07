Kirkendall Elaine M to Kirkendall Elaine M, Johnson Micki N ½, Independence, Scarcliff’s Addition, Lot 5, Block 4; N ½ Independence, Scarcliff’s Addition, Lot 6, Block 4.
Ericson, Jordan M to Hager Samantha M. Fleming Christopher, Quasqueton, Davis Second Addition, Lot 6, Block 125; Quasqueton, Davis Second Addition, Lot 5, Block 125.
Larson Edgar L, Larson Janet L to LARC LLC, Exc Parcel M, Independence, Larson Commercial Subdivision, Lot 1, Block 2.
Larson Edgar L, Larson Janet L Three Elms Golf Course LLC, lying W of road, NW, Lot 11, Block 88, Unit 9; lying W of road, SW, Lot 11, Block 88, Unit 9; lying N of Hwy 20 Row, SE Lot 10, Block 88, Unit 9.
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company, White James W. -T Franck Tracy D., Franck Kelly K., also a strip 2 rods wide running along westerly side, SE, Lot 26, Block 88, Unit 8.
Juchem Richard K. to Potter Michael, Juchem Keith, E 96’, Hazleton, Railroad Addition, Lot 1, Block 10; E 96’, Hazleton, Railroad Addition, Lot 2, Block 10.
Inamdar Anand H., Inamdar Gayathry M. to Guruvitthalmama LLC, NE Unit/Quarter/Section 7/87/8; E 1/2 Exc E 184’ of N 700’, Survey 2005R02704; NW Unit/Quarter/Section 7/87/8, W Fractional ½; NW Unit/Quarter/Section 7/87/8; E ½, NE Unit/Quarter/Section 12/87/9, S 1/2 E of railroad; NW S Unit/Quarter/Section 12/87/9, N ½; SE Unit/Quarter/Section 12/87/9, E ½; NE Unit/Quarter/Section 12/87/9, W ½; NE Unit/Quarter/Section 12/87/9 S 1/2 Exc Lagoon Site; NE Unit/Quarter/Section 12/87/9, S ½; SE Unit/Quarter/Section 21/88/9, N 1/2 Exc E 351.85’; and Exc Parcel C, SE Unit/Quarter/Section 21/88/9.
Dietzenbach Myrle, Dietzenbach Kaye to Sawyer Rodney K., Sawyer Linda J., Peterson Linda J., Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Second Addition, Lot 3, Block 6.; Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition, Lot 4, Block 6.
Christopherson & Sons LLC to Christopherson Hydraulics LLC, Survey #2016R02396, D & J Minor Subdivision, Lot 1, SW Unit/Quarter/Section 32/8910.
Fuller Alan F., Fuller Brenda G. to Francois Family Farms LLC, Parcel C Survey #2016R01890, SW Unit/Quarter/Section 35/89/7; Parcel D Survey #2019R03456, SW Unit/Quarter/Section 35/89/7.
Francois Family Farms LLC to Fuller Alan F., Fuller Brenda G., E ½, SE Unit/Quarter/Section 3/89/7.
Widner Clarence to Kirby Raymond H., W 1/2 Exc E 10’, Hazleton, Railroad Addition, Lot 9, Block 5; W 1/2 Exc E 10’, Hazleton, Railroad Addition, Lot 10, Block 5.
Mostek Timothy E., Mostek Traci L. to Cue Douglas D., Independence, Wauneta Heights Addition, Lot 20, Block 1; Independence, Wauneta Heights Addition, Lot 21, Block 1; Independence, Wauneta Heights Addition, Lot 19, Block 1.
Dunlap David C. to Dunlap David C., Boggess Becky L.
Schuman Elaine Bond -Ex, Schuman Jerry L -Esta to Carlson Lynn M., Schuman Jeffrey L., Independence, Green Ridge 2nd Addition, Lot 19.
Donley Duane A to Dage Bret, Parcel Desc as Beg NE Cor, NE Unit/Quarter/Section 20/87/10.
Smith Scott A., Smith Tamara A. to Halligan Nicole, N ½, Independence, Fargo’s 2nd Addition, Lot 1, Block 5; N ½, Independence, Fargo’s 2nd Addition, Lot 2, Block 5.
Dietzenbach Myrle, Dietzenbach Kaye to Benton Ashley K., N ½, Independence, Original Independence, Lot 5, Block 2.
Grant Michael D. to Schmidt Joshua, Schmidt Amy, River Ridge 3rd Addition, Lot 55.
Davis William R., Davis H. Vivian to Myers Matthew, Myers Emily, W 1/4 of Alley Located Between Griffman’s Addition and Dean’s Addition; Rowley, Griffman’s Addition, Lot 3, Block 2; W 1/4 of Alley Located Between Griffman’s Addition and Dean’s Addition, Rowley, Griffman’s Addition, Lot 2, Block 2.
Paul & Leon LLC, Paul and Leon LLC, Bachman Paul to Jacobsen Joshua, E., ½, Independence, Herrick’s Addition, Lot 9, Block 1; E ½, Independence, Herrick’s Addition, Lot 10, Block 1.
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre to Welsh Eileen, Independence, Goldfinch Court at the Pines Second Addition, Section 23.
Carson Eva K. to Smock Gordon, Smock Brenda, Independence, Paisley Subdivision of Union Addition, Lot 21.
Thompson Jason -Ex, Thompson Julie K. -Esta to Thompson Jason, S 89’, Jesup, Original Plat, Lot 366; W 44’, Jesup, Original Plat Lot. 367.
Eastern Iowa Storage LLC, Slaats James J. to Lehs Richard, N 104’ Independence, Union Addition, Lot 3, Block 30.
Miller Dianne Lynn -Esta, Miller Dana LeAnn -Adm, Miller Daniel -Adm to Miller Daniel S., Com at the E 1/4 Corner Unit/Quarter/Section 17/89/10, Beg at SW Corner, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 16/89/10.
Heeren Todd W., Heeren Melissa M., Hinde Melissa M. to Mostek Timothy E., Mostek Traci L., Beg at Point 400’ S OF NE Corner SE Unit/Quarter/Section 16/88/9.
Ellis Loren D., Ellis Deborah A. to Becker Michael J., Becker Carla R., Franck’s Subdivision of Parcel B in NW NE Unit/Quarter/Section 27/88/8:5.
Buckman Timothy E, Buckman Teresa A to VandeVorde Jordan A., Parcel C Survey 2009R02683, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 28/90/8.
Nie Allan J., Nie Teri L. to Hansen Nathan, Hansen Heather, N 1/2 of C om 48 Rods E of SE Cor Lot 56 Original Plat Jesup, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 32/89/10.
Larson Edgar L., Larson Janet L. to LARD LLC, Exc E 340’, Larson’s Commercial Subdivision, Lot 4, Block 1, S 110’ OF E 1216.28’, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 10/88/9, Part S of Road Exc SW Unit/Quarter/Section 10/88/9, W 60’, Larson’s Industrial Subdivision, Lot 3, Beg SW Cor, Exc Larson’s Industrial Subdivision, Lot 1, Unit/Quarter/Section 10/88/9/, Exc NW Unit/Quarter/Section 10/88/9/, Parcel Located in E ½, SW Unit/Quarter/Section 10/88/9, part lying N of Hwy 20 Row Exc Parcel A Survey #1995R01591, SW Unit/Quarter/Section 10/88/9.
Moser Carson L., Moser Leslie K. to Borntreger Levi L., Com at a point 1780’ W of NE Corner, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 11/87/7.
Willenborg Eric J. to Mueller Logan M., S 50’ of N 7 Rods & 10’, Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Addition, Lot 1, Block 10.
Payne Betty J. to Dodd Danny O., Dodd Georgine M., Independence, Cummings Addition, Lot 5, Block 9, E 1/2 of that portion of vacated 12th Avenue NE lying between Lot 8/Block 7; and Independence, Cummings addition, Lot 5, Block 9.
Fratzke Gregory J., McAtee Carmen D. to Fratzke Gregory J., McAtee Carmen J., Jesup, C.O. Marsh’s Addition, Lot 9, Block 6.
Junk Robert to Orr John F., Orr Betty L., Independence, Cardinal Court at the Pines, Section 13.
Greenley Development Co, Greenley Leroy O. -Pre to Fischels Thomas M., Fischels Toni Jo, 6th Avenue NE from center of alley running E & W through blk 55 & 56; Independence, Union Addition, Lot 1, Block 55.
Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC, Buchanan County Sheriff, Gall Jeffrey -Esta to Lappe Marc J., Lappe Jill K., S 70’:Independence, Original Independence, Section 9, and Com 297’ N of SW Cor Unit/Quarter/Section 35/89/9.
Fruchtenicht Jeffry J. to Fruchtenicht Jeffry J. -Revt, Parcel D BK 548 PG 551 & BK 548 PG 621, NE Unit/Quarter/Section 35/89/9.
Hoehne Peggy J., Martin Delores to Helmuth Eddie, Helmuth Martha, NE Unit/Quarter/Section 7/89/9.
Michael Harold F., Michael Harold L., Michael Bette M. -PoA to Gibbs Dustin H., Gibbs Lauren A., N ½, Independence, Bull’s Addition, Lot 6, Block 1, N 1/2 of E ½; Independence, Bull’s Addition, Lot 5, Block 1.
Fitzpatrick Jerome D. to Gosse Dein, Gosse Cheyene, Com 225’ W of NE Cor SE Unit/Quarter/Section 4/90/9.
Goetschel Marlene to Piersall Monica, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 2/89/7.
Kelley Carl A. to Beyer Brandon J., Beyer Brittany N., Independence, Cummings Addition, Lot 6, Block 2.
Ries Eric M., Ries Brooke M. to Sebetka Blue, Sebetka Cathy, Jesup, Gold Medallion II Addition, Lot 5.
Pralle Denise M., Pralle Brian L. to Bowers Tiffany M., Winthrop, Original Winthrop, Lot 3, Block 3; Winthrop, Original Winthrop, Lot 4, Block 3; Winthrop, Original Winthrop, Lot 5, Block 3.
Wapsi Pig Corp, Rottinghaus Keith to Wapsi Swinehaus LLC, Portion of E 1/2 Com at NW Cor, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 6/89/10.
Durham Howard L. -Esta, Burke Thomas Patrick -Ex to Detweiler Henry, Detweiler Mary Beth, Parcel C Survey #2005R03102, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 22/90/10.
Stoneman Marcia J. -Esta, Stoneman Richard M. -Ex to Bland Colin D., Bland Danielle R., Jesup, Original Plat, Lot 2, Block 6.
Falconer Karen L. to Young Kathy A., Exc S 40’, Lamont, Original Lamont, Lot 2, Block 8; Exc S 40’, Lamont, Original Lamont, Lot 3, Block 8; Exc S 40’, Lamont, Original Lamont, Lot 4, Block 8.