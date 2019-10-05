Lorenz Steven G, Lorenz Janine R to Ciesielski Mitchell R on 09/03/2019 at S 92’ Independence Clark’s Addition 4 & 5 10.
Ds & Ds Properties LLC to Smock Fred W, Smock Terri S on 09/03/2019 at Independence Bull’s Addition 10:19.
Capp Michael, Capp Susanne L to Luebbers William J on 09/03/2019 at N 1/2 & All That Part Of S 1/2 Lying N Of Rr Row Ne 31 89 9.
Ryckman Benjamin T, Ryckman Kristen L to Gibbs Mitchell A on 09/05/2019 at Rowley Dean’s 3rd Addition 1 4.
Soppe Adam M, Soppe Kelly E, Youngblut Kelly E to Rachuy Daryl, Rachuy Janet on 09/05/2019 at N 77’ Jesup Original Plat 119 N 77’ Of W 1 Rod Jesup Original Plat 118.
Lake Brad A, Lake Shannon D, Moroney Shannon D to Mcnamee Michael J, Decker Amanda on 09/05/2019 at Independence O’Brien’s 3rd Addition 22 .
Schwarting Jan Marie, Stickley Jan Marie to Schwarting Chad Erin on 09/05/2019 at Beg 138’ N Of Ne Cor Of Cedar & 5Th St Quasqueton.
Mccombs Rosemary J to Shrader Robin, Shrader Gary on 09/05/2019 at Beg On Ainsworth St 285’ E Of Se Cor Jesup Original Plat 24.
Keeler Justin, Keeler Sarah to Knipfer Todd, Knipfer Linda on 09/05/2019 at Undiv 1/2 Int In E 1/2 Ne & Ne Se Exc 12 88 10.
J & J Const Of Indy, J & J Construction Company Inc Of Indy to Beatty Chad, Beatty Tricia on 09/06/2019 at Independence Waskow & Nabholz Addition 13.
Flaucher Angela M to Tudor Kevin R, Tudor Heidi E, Cassaday Tudor Heidi E on 09/06/2019 at Independence Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition 8: 12.
Cook Gary L, Cook Meri, Mayfield Meri to C & C Farm LLC on 09/09/2019 at Parcel C Survey #2019R01965 In E ½ Se 21:88:7.
Conrad Lori A -Tr, Conrad Rodney L -Tr, Conrad Lori A -T to C & C Farm LLC on 09/09/2019 at Parcel C Survey #2019R01965 In E ½ Sw 21 88 7.
Anderson Garry L, Anderson Andria C to Bass Jake L, Burns Katelyn J on 09/09/2019 at E 58’ Independence Close’s Addition 3 2 W 8.25’ Independence Close’s Addition 2 2.
Johnson Louis A, Johnson Anita S to Brandt Duane, Brandt Delores on 09/10/2019 at Lot 1 Johnsons Addition Sw 10 89 10.
Willard John O Sr, Willard Teresa J to Willard Dominick S on 09/10/2019 at Independence Green Ridge Addition 15.
Wieland Jeffrey J, Wieland Joan M to Wieland Jeffrey J, Wieland Joan on 09/10/2019 at Com At Se Cor Sw 36 89 9.
Mast Robert, Mast Mary S to Yoder Philip L, Yoder Carolyn A on 09/10/2019 at Nw 33 90 10 S 1/2 Exc S 25’ Nw 33 90 10.
Cole Brad M to Spece Lara R on 09/10/2019 at Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 5 5.
Bergfeld Jacob, Bergfeld Jessica M to Bergfeld Jacob, Bergfeld Jessica M on 09/11/2019 at Lamont Quicks Addition 9 2.
Hummel Rita M to Hummel Rita M -Revt on 09/11/2019 at Jesup Arnold Sub-Div. Of Lot 4 Cameron’s Addition 7.
Youngblut Lenora G to Youngblut Michael J, Schmit Lisa A, Dakovich Kimberly A, Flaharty Tracy A, Youngblut Chad C on 09/12/2019 at W 10 Acres Se 5 88 10 E 20 Acres Se 5 88 10 Se 5 88 10 W 1/2 Exc Com 1477. 68’ W Of Ne Corner Ne 5 88 10.
Cameron Patricia A, Cameron Craig R, Cameron Chris to Scott Robert L on 09/12/2019 at Parcel F Survey 2019R02496 Nw 28 89 9.
Kress Ryan S, Kress Dawn to Shaffer Eric M, Shaffer Allison R on 09/16/2019 at Parcel D Survey #2019R00914 Se 5 88 8.
Porter William W, Porter Deanna to Wildebour Isaac, Wildebour Allison on 09/16/2019 at S 66’ Of Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 4 10.
Bertch Denise D, Bertch Tracy A to Flanders Jake D, Flanders Elizabeth Katherine, Mikota Elizabeth Katherine on 09/16/2019 at Sw Nw Ne 24 89 10.
Crawford Gregory D, Crawford Sue E, Crawford Gregory D -Liv to Sweet David on 09/17/2019 at Winthrop Donnan’s Addition 10 3.
Bohling James C -Tr, Bohling Janice M -T to Flaharty Brett on 09/17/2019 at Jesup Hopkins Addition 10.
Goodenbour Randall G, Goodenbour Beth E to Marlow Wayne A, Marlow Karen M on 09/17/2019 at Exc E 20’ Of N 225’ & Parcel T Survey 2004R01843 Franck’s Sub-Div Of Parcel B In Nw Ne 27-88-8 2 27 88 8.
Schwartz Henry A, Schwartz Miriam H to Schwartz Enos, Schwartz Martha E on 09/17/2019 at Com 11’ W Of Sw Cor Ne 11 89 10.
Youngblut Bradley J, Youngblut Sarah B to Jones Christian R on 09/18/2019 at That Portion Com At Ne Cor Jesup C. O. Marsh’s Addition 3 18.
Connolly James, Connolly Dawn to Connolly James, Connolly Dawn on 09/18/2019 at Winthrop 9 38 Winthrop 10 38.
Meyers Trisha A to Johnson Vivian on 09/18/2019 at Jesup Greenview Addition 13.
Bovy Alexander R to Smith Kody R, Coghlan Veronica G on 09/19/2019 at S 1/2 Of Ann Street Abutting N S & Jesup Haskins 2nd Addition 18.
Potter David C -Tr, Potter Shirley J -Tr, Potter David C -Irr, Potter Shirley J -Irr to Knebel Micah on 09/20/2019 at W 95’ Jesup C. O. Marsh’s Addition 10 10.
Buls Lanny C, Buls Janet L to Hemmer Tyler James, Turner Erin L on 09/20/2019 at Com 4 Rods E Of Sw Cor 35 89 9.
Alber Nathan G, Alber Cortney L to Bulman Kaitlyn R on 09/20/2019 at Independence O’Brien’s 3rd Addition 10.
Tomash Alex E, Tomash Jessica L to Delagardelle Luke, Delagardelle Brandi on 09/20/2019 at Parcel A Survey 1996R00560 Sw 30 88 10.
Franck James Douglas, Franck Sandra S to Franck James Douglas, Franck Sandra S on 09/23/2019 at Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 5 6 Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 6 6.
Fangman David J -Esta, Ratchford Pamela -Ex to Fangman Michael, Fangman Gerald on 09/23/2019 at Und 1/6 Int In Ne 17 87:7:Und 1/6 Int In Exc S 752’ Of W 349’ Of Sw Sw 31 88 7 Und 1/6 Int In Sw 17 87 7 Und 1/6 Int In Se & Sw 17 87 7 Und 1/6 Int In E 40’ Of W ½ Sw 17 87 7.
Boyer Ronald C, Boyer Barbara K to Harp Leah R on 09/24/2019 at Parcel M Survey 2007R02849 Se 28 87 10.
Gritton Mary A -Esta, Gritton Jeanne -Ex to Althouse Benjamin C on 09/24/2019 at Independence Sunnyside Addition\, Plat No. 2:50.
Hill Betty L, Stacey Debra Hill to Richards Zackery on 09/25/2019 at Independence Bull’s Addition 4 22 Independence Bull’s Addition 5 22 Independence Bull’s Addition 10 22.
Schropp Danelle A, Hansen Danelle A to Hansen Brad B on 09/25/2019 at Independence Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition 4: 23 Independence Stoughton & Mcclures’s 2nd Addition 5 23.
Peyton Walter -T, Peyton Frances -T, Peyton Roger -Tr to Peyton Ricky D on 09/25/2019 at Amended Parcel C Survey 2019R02522 Nw 18 87 7.
Burke Becky J to Cline Jessica K on 09/26/2019 at Jesup Hopkins Addition 4 Jesup Hopkins Addition 2.
Droullard Steven M, Droullard Gayle E to Droullard Gayle Elaine -Tr, Droullard Gayle Elaine -Revt on 09/26/2019 at E ½ Stanley Crowfoot’s Addition 9 1 Stanley Crowfoot’s Addition 10 1 Com 40’ E Of Ne Cor Stanley Crowfoot’s Addition 1 1 Parcel B Survey #2009R01793 Ne 5 90 8.
Droullard Steven M, Droullard Gayle E to Droullard Steven Maurice -Tr, Droullard Steven Maurice -Revt on 09/26/2019 at E 1/2: Stanley Crowfoot’s Addition 9 1 Stanley Crowfoot’s Addition 10 1 Com 40’ E Of Ne Cor Stanley Crowfoot’s Addition 1 1: Parcel B Survey #2009R01793 Ne 5 90 8.
Krapf Johanna -Esta, Krapf James W -Ex, Wenell Jean -Ex to Krapf James W, Wenell Jean on 09/26/2019 at Ne 12 90 9 Nw 12 90 9.
Farmers State Bank to Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, Farmers’ Mutual Telephone Company on 09/27/2019 at Jesup Original Plat 210.
Even Celia Jean, Tucker Celia Jean, Even Dustin Ray to Keller Allen L on 09/30/2019 at Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 5 21.
Holle Patricia -Esta, Holle Michael R -Ex to Engel Jody L on 09/30/2019 at Unit 1 Oakwood Condos Part Of Se 4 88 9.
Rademacker Leonard C -Esta to Rademacker Lisa M on 09/30/2019 at 4.79 Acres More Or Less Located In Nw Cor Fo S 1/2 Sw 5 87 10.
Little Jared E to Country Cottage Cafe LLC on 09/30/2019 at Parcel Q Survey #2010R02824 Ne 9 90 9.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Lucier Susan M to Nationstar Mortgage LLC on 09/30/2019 at Exc N 12’ & Exc Part Of Parcel E That Lies Within Lot 5 Survey 2005R00952 Littleton Original Littleton 5 17.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Lang Sue E to Ditech Financial LLC on 09/30/2019 at W ½ Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition 6 24 In.