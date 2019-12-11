Greenley Development Co, Greenley Leroy O. -Pre to Fischels Thomas M., Fischels Toni Jo, 6th Avenue NE from center of alley running E & W through blk 55 & 56; Independence, Union Addition, Lot 1, Block 55.
Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC, Buchanan County Sheriff, Gall Jeffrey -Esta to Lappe Marc J., Lappe Jill K., S 70’:Independence, Original Independence, Section 9, and Com 297’ N of SW Cor Unit/Quarter/Section 35/89/9.
Fruchtenicht Jeffry J. to Fruchtenicht Jeffry J. -Revt, Parcel D BK 548 PG 551 & BK 548 PG 621, NE Unit/Quarter/Section 35/89/9.
Hoehne Peggy J., Martin Delores to Helmuth Eddie, Helmuth Martha, NE Unit/Quarter/Section 7/89/9.
Michael Harold F., Michael Harold L., Michael Bette M. -PoA to Gibbs Dustin H., Gibbs Lauren A., N ½, Independence, Bull’s Addition, Lot 6, Block 1, N 1/2 of E ½; Independence, Bull’s Addition, Lot 5, Block 1.
Fitzpatrick Jerome D. to Gosse Dein, Gosse Cheyene, Com 225’ W of NE Cor SE Unit/Quarter/Section 4/90/9.
Goetschel Marlene to Piersall Monica, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 2/89/7.
Kelley Carl A. to Beyer Brandon J., Beyer Brittany N., Independence, Cummings Addition, Lot 6, Block 2.
Ries Eric M., Ries Brooke M. to Sebetka Blue, Sebetka Cathy, Jesup, Gold Medallion II Addition, Lot 5.
Pralle Denise M., Pralle Brian L. to Bowers Tiffany M., Winthrop, Original Winthrop, Lot 3, Block 3; Winthrop, Original Winthrop, Lot 4, Block 3; Winthrop, Original Winthrop, Lot 5, Block 3.
Wapsi Pig Corp, Rottinghaus Keith to Wapsi Swinehaus LLC, Portion of E 1/2 Com at NW Cor, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 6/89/10.
Durham Howard L. -Esta, Burke Thomas Patrick -Ex to Detweiler Henry, Detweiler Mary Beth, Parcel C Survey #2005R03102, NW Unit/Quarter/Section 22/90/10.
Stoneman Marcia J. -Esta, Stoneman Richard M. -Ex to Bland Colin D., Bland Danielle R., Jesup, Original Plat, Lot 2, Block 6.
Falconer Karen L. to Young Kathy A., Exc S 40’, Lamont, Original Lamont, Lot 2, Block 8; Exc S 40’, Lamont, Original Lamont, Lot 3, Block 8; Exc S 40’, Lamont, Original Lamont, Lot 4, Block 8.