Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Meskimen Glen H, Jones Jack Lee to Jones Kevin C, Jones Barbara E on 10/01/2019 at N 77’ Exc E 52’ Independence Clark’s Addition 3 5 N 77’ Independence Clark’s Addition 4 5.

Kremer Ellen J, Kremer Leo A — POA to Innes Lynda on 10/01/2019 at Jesup Tegeler’s 3rd Addition 7.

Bland Danielle R, Bland Colin D to Beatty Shane M, Beatty Molly J on 10/01/2019 at W 26’ Independence Original Independence 5 5 E 5 1/2 Rods Independence Original Independence 4 5.

Rogers Virgil A -Esta, Rogers Ronald Dean -Ex, Rogers David L -Ex to Davis Heather, Davis Jeff on 10/02/2019 at Brandon Edward’s Addition 3 1.

Beachy Perry R, Beachy Mattie W to Kauffman Marvin A, Kauffman Martha A on 10/02/2019 at Exc Parcel B Survey #2016R00942 SW 19 90 9 E 1/2 SW 19 90 9.

Willwerth Catherine C -T, Willwerth Donald E -T, Collins Patricia L -Cotr, Proffitt Helen L -Cotr, Willwerth Andrew J -Cotr to Willwerth Andrew J on 10/03/2019 at SE 20 90 9 S 1/2 SE 20 90 9 E 1/2 Exc Parcel B ... SE 18 90 10 W 1/2 SW 17 90 10 S 1/2 Exc ... & Exc Parcel A ... NE 30 90 10 N 1/2 NE 30 90 10 NW 30 90 10 S 1/2 ... SE 19 90 10.

Brown Elizabeth Jean -Esta, Graf Ruth -Ex, Hackbarth Darrell -Ex to Iowa State University Foundation, Iowa United Methodist Foundation on 10/03/2019 at W 343’ NW 16 90 9 NW 16 90 9 NW 16 90 9 Exc N 220’ E 166’ & Exc Beg 450.3’ S Of NE Cor ... NE 17 90 9 NE 17 90 9.

Kerkove Leo H -T, Kerkove Beverly A -T to Palmer Jason Allen on 10/03/2019 at Parcel C Survey 2019R02948 NE 7 88 8.

Beachy Jerry B -Esta, Beachy Ray J -Ex, Beachy Dan J -Ex to Beachy Vernon, Beachy Sarah on 10/03/2019 at SW 16 90 9.

Bird Jerry O, Bird Naomi K to Peyton Dade, Peyton Stacey on 10/04/2019 at Com At S 1/4 Cor ... 23 90 9.

Bell Linda L to Johnson Adam R, Johnson Stacey on 10/04/2019 at Parcel N NE Frl 1/4 Survey 2002R01482 2 88 9.

Bearbower Mona Sue to Bearbower Chelsea Ann, Judd Chelsea Ann, Bearbower Andrew John on 10/07/2019 at Beg At SW Cor Of E 1/2 ... NW 28 88 10.

Mueller Todd P, Mueller Holly L to Reiling Jeremy, Myers Jennifer, Burke Kelsey on 10/07/2019 at Winthrop Clark’s Addition 1 5 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 2 5 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 3 5 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 4 5 Part Of Lot 6 S Of N Line Of Lot 4 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 6 5.

Heeren Michael to Ball Joshua on 10/08/2019 at S 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 1 6 S 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 2 6.

Warm Harold, Warm Sharon to Warm Mark, Warm Mikki on 10/08/2019 at Com At A Point Center ... 32 89 10 Com At Pt 61 Rods E Of SE Cor ... Jesup Original Plat 56 32 89 10.

Slife Garry A, Slife Carol D to Fogle Troy Wayne, Fogle Ashley Eileen on 10/08/2019 at Parcel H And I Survey #2019R03069 NW 20 88 8.

Allen Andrew M, Allen Casey R to Outdoors LLC, Indee Outdoors LLC on 10/08/2019 at Com 100’ N Of SW Cor ... Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 5 2.

Loeb Cody, Loeb Leah, Farrell Leah to Heeren Michael on 10/09/2019 at E 1/2 & E 10’ Of W 1/2 Independence Melones Addition 3 3.

Buchanan County Sheriff, Engelhardt Kenneth J, Engelhardt Kristiane M to Maynard Savings Bank on 10/10/2019 at A Piece Of Land Desc As Com 140’ S & 120’ E Of SW Cor ... NE 5 90 10

Key Jerry L, Key Kathleen A to Key Kelli M, Key Jerry L on 10/10/2019 at W 1/2 Stanley Original Stanley 2 3 E 3/4 Stanley Original Stanley 3 3.

Bradley Mary J -Esta, McMurrin Carla J -Ex to Fox James J, Fox Dawn L, McGinnis Dawn L on 10/10/2019 at & Com At SE Cor ... Chatham Original Chatham 8 19 89 10 W 1/4 Lying N Of Wapsi River Exc Com 20 Rods E ... SW 10 89 10.

Mahoney Neal to Austin Nancy K, Austin William R Jr on 10/10/2019 at Independence Greenwood Addition 12.

Independence Construction Inc to Ohl Construction Inc on 10/11/2019 at Independence Jackson Green 6Th Addition 16.

Vangorder Rick T, Vangorder Edina K to Shaw Robin M on 10/11/2019 at E 87’ Com At NE Cor ... Exc W 7’ ... NE 34 88 8.

Wenger Kenneth D, Wenger Diane M to Wenger Kenneth D on 10/11/2019 at Exc Property Deeded For Road NW 2 90 10 Exc Property Deeded For Road NE 3 90 10.

Murray Ryan W, Murray Jennifer L to Dietzenbach Myrle J, Dietzenbach Kaye J on 10/14/2019 at Independence Green Ridge Addition 67 Independence Green Ridge Addition 68.

Buchanan County Treasurer to Marianus Land Holdings LLC on 10/16/2019 at Lamont Original Lamont 50 8 Lamont Original Lamont 51 8 Lamont Original Lamont 52 8 Lamont Original Lamont 53 8 Lamont Original Lamont 54 8 S 1’ Exc Com At SW Cor ... Lamont Original Lamont 55 8 S 1’ Exc Com At SW Cor ... Lamont Original Lamont 56 8 S 1’ Exc Com At SW Cor ... Lamont Original Lamont 58 8.

Crawford Randall J, Crawford Tamara J to Berger Micah J, Berger Chanda L, Mariotti Chanda L on 10/16/2019 at Independence Upper Terrace Drive Addition 1.

Ratliff Kathryn L to Ratliff Kathryn L -Lu on 10/16/2019 at Beg At Pt 1009.1’ E Of NW Cor ... 10 88 9.

Hinton Galen T to Weber Paul L, Weber Susan J on 10/16/2019 at E 264’ Of S 633.92’ SW 5 87 7 S 633.92’ Of W 2 Acres SW 5 87 7.

Gibbs Carol H -Liv, Stofer Aileen A, Hoglan Jon G, Hoglan Dawn M, Holub Cheryl Lh -Liv to Intree Mintree LLC on 10/17/2019 at W 208’ Independence Larson’s Industrial Subdivision 1.

Everding Michael J, Everding Tammy Jo to Kueker Dru T on 10/17/2019 at Stanley Original Stanley 10 1 Stanley Original Stanley 1 6.

Hovey Frank A, Dodge Merlin — POA to Bachman Real Estate LLC on 10/17/2019 at Independence Fargo’s Addition 5 15 Independence Fargo’s Addition 6 15.

Hentges Luanne to Westemeyer Timothy J, Hulse Kathleen L on 10/18/2019 at Winthrop Original Winthrop 10 37 W 1/2 Winthrop Original Winthrop 9 37.

Johnson Adam R, Johnson Stacey A to Leech Dylan T, Leech Naomi on 10/18/2019 at E 320’ Of N 350’ S 885’ SW 33 89 9.

Key Jerry L, Key Kathleen A to Key Kelli M, Key Jerry L on 10/21/2019 at W 1/3 Stanley Original Stanley 2 3 E 3/4 Stanley Original Stanley 3 3.

Toale Farms Ltd, Toale Richard F, Toale Ann, Toale Mark, Toale Lacey, Toale Mardene -Pre, Toale Andrea S, Dvorak Dan, Dvorak Amanda to Toale Mark, Toale Lacey on 10/21/2019 at Parcel A Survey #2019R01557 & Parcel C Survey 2019R02707 SE 12 88 10.

Neuhaus Trenton, Neuhaus Ashley, Ball Ashley, Neuhaus Loras to Kremer Jeffery P, Kremer Kimberly D on 10/22/2019 at Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 1 12 Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 2 12.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs on 10/23/2019 at Exc N 12’ & Exc Part Of Parcel E Survey 2005R00952 Littleton Original Littleton 5 17.

Bergerson Thomas R, Bergerson Linda J to Sailer Stephanie Ann on 10/23/2019 at N 1/2 Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 7 13 N 1/2 Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 8 13.

Bantz Gloria J, Bantz Lester J to Bantz Gloria J on 10/23/2019 at S 1/2 Of Alley Between 2nd St S & 3rd St S That Adjoins Fairbank Higby’s Addition 6 2.

Ortner Marcella A -Tr, Bucklin Joanne M -Tr to Schoonover Alecia J on 10/23/2019 at Independence Willow Brook Condos Ii D.

Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P to Steve Gee Properties LLC on 10/24/2019 at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines Second Addition 24.

Us Bank Na, Mochal John L -Res to Mochal Lorraine M -Tr on 10/24/2019 at Com At NE Cor.. Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 10 1 Exc Com At SW Cor ... Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 11 1.

Franck Tracy D, Franck Kelly K to White James W -T on 10/24/2019 at W 1/2 SE 23 88 8.

Foster Caroline E to Durnan Joni L on 10/25/2019 at Independence Bull’s Addition 4 12 Independence Bull’s Addition 5 12.

Whitefish Cabin LLC to Durnan Joni L on 10/25/2019 at Independence Bull’s Addition 4 12 Independence Bull’s Addition 5 12.

Leohr Leslie L H -Esta, McCombs Rosemary J -Ex, Leohr Charles L -Ex, Leohr Theresa L -Ex to McCombs Rosemary J on 10/25/2019 at Parcel C Survey 2019R02120 NW 36 88 8 Parcel C Survey 2019R02120 NE 36 88 8.

Brown Elizabeth Jean -Esta, Graf Ruth -Ex, Hackbarth Darrell -Ex to Iowa State University Foundation, Iowa United Methodist Foundation on 10/25/2019 at NE 17 90 9 Exc N 220’ Of E 166’ & Exc Beg 450.3’ S Of NE Cor ... NE 17 90 9 NW 16 90 9 NW 16 90 9 W 343’ NW 16 90 9.

McNeill Viola -Esta, McNeill Wayne -Ex to Albert Tobin L, Albert Kristine A on 10/25/2019 at E 110 Acres Exc Rr Row & Exc That Part Located S.. & Exc Parcel A NW 33 87 10.

Beier Sandra Rose, Beier Russell D to Beier Russell D on 10/25/2019 at S 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 3 13 S 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 4 13.

Ratchford Daniel J to Ratchford Daniel J on 10/28/2019 at Parcel A & Parcel B Survey #1994R04924 SW 13 87 10.

Aurora City Of to Opitz Matt L, Opitz Matthew L, Opitz Elizabeth L on 10/28/2019 at & Vacated Alley Running N & S ... Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 4 1 & Vacated Alley Running N & S ... Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 5 1 & Vacated Alley Running N & S & Part Of Prospect St Adjoining On N Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 6 1 & Vacated Alley Running N & S ... Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 7 1 Part Of Prospect St Adjoining Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 1 1 Part Of Prospect St Adjoining Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 2 1 Part Of Prospect St Adjoining Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 3 1.

Helget Holly N to Coghlan Melinda F, Coghlan Robert L on 10/28/2019 at Com At A Point On N Line Opposite NW Corner ... Exc Parcels N & L SW SE Survey 2002R02260 SE 27 88 8 Parcels K & M Survey 2002R02261 SE 27 88 8 Parcel S Survey 2003R04028 SE 27 88 8.

VanLaningham Vicki Lynn, VanLaningham Vicki Lynn to Warm Alexander P on 10/28/2019 at E 75’ Independence Close’s Addition 4 6.

Ohl Construction Inc to Howard Julie C, Howard James M on 10/28/2019 at Independence Jackson Green 5th Addition 7.

Asleson Kenneth F, Asleson Margaret Earlene to Asleson Kenneth F on 10/28/2019 at W 71’ Com At SE Cor ... Independence Railroad Addition 2 58 W 71’ Com At Pt 33’ S Of NW Cor ... Independence Railroad Addition 3 59 Com 20 Rods E & 99’ N Of SW Cor ... NW 35 89 9.

Bell Matthew R, Bell Larissa L to Miller Brian R on 10/29/2019 at Independence The Pines First Addition 29.

Andrews Donald D, Andrews Barbara A, Andrews Ronald D, Andrews Cheryl F to Malone Steven P, Malone Tina M on 10/29/2019 at Parcel A Survey 2010R02557 SE 3 88 7.

Thompson Tracy L, Bartholomew Tracy L to Bartholomew Boyd J on 10/29/2019 at W 18 1/2’ Fairbank Original Fairbank 3 14.

Hoppe Maurice A, Hoppe Mary Lou to Sutton Nicholas A on 10/29/2019 at Jesup Haskins 2nd Addition 11.

Hogan Nicholas A to Michels Elijah S on 10/29/2019 at N 53’ & 8” Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 3 21 N 53’ & 8” Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 4 21.

Schares Leroy D, Schares Cheryl A to Bell Matthew R, Bell Larissa L on 10/30/2019 at Independence The Pines First Addition 31.

NRFW Investments LLC to Hershberger Shelley on 10/30/2019 at Jesup Green Haven 2nd Addition 8.

Hershberger Shelley to Bickert Patricia on 10/30/2019 at Jesup Haskins 2nd Addition 8.

Crow Dennis J, Crow Susan L to Crow Joseph Louis on 10/30/2019 at Parcel B Survey 2007R00796 Exc Com At NW Cor ... NW 3 88 10.

Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association on 10/30/2019 at Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition\, Replat Blk 24\, Fargo’s Sub 5 24 W 1/2 Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition\, Replat Blk 24\, Fargo’s Sub 6 24.

Bantz Gloria J, Bantz Lester J to Bantz Gloria J on 10/31/2019 at S 1/2 Of Alley Between 2nd St S & 3rd St S That Adjoines Fairbank Higby’s Addition 5 2.

Willwerth Catherine C -T, Proffitt Helen L -Cotr, Collins Patricia L -Cotr, Willwerth Andrew J -Cotr, Willwerth Donald E -T to Willwerth Andrew J on 10/31/2019 at SE 20 90 9 SE 20 90 9 E 1/2 SE 18 90 10 W 1/2 Exc Parcel B ... SW 17 90 10 N 1/2 Of NE NW 30 90 10 A Tract Of Land In S 1/2 ... SE 19 90 10.

Hansen Mark A, Hansen Dawn to Lahey Casady, Lahey Melissa on 10/31/2019 at Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 4 16.

Tags