Meskimen Glen H, Jones Jack Lee to Jones Kevin C, Jones Barbara E on 10/01/2019 at N 77’ Exc E 52’ Independence Clark’s Addition 3 5 N 77’ Independence Clark’s Addition 4 5.
Kremer Ellen J, Kremer Leo A — POA to Innes Lynda on 10/01/2019 at Jesup Tegeler’s 3rd Addition 7.
Bland Danielle R, Bland Colin D to Beatty Shane M, Beatty Molly J on 10/01/2019 at W 26’ Independence Original Independence 5 5 E 5 1/2 Rods Independence Original Independence 4 5.
Rogers Virgil A -Esta, Rogers Ronald Dean -Ex, Rogers David L -Ex to Davis Heather, Davis Jeff on 10/02/2019 at Brandon Edward’s Addition 3 1.
Beachy Perry R, Beachy Mattie W to Kauffman Marvin A, Kauffman Martha A on 10/02/2019 at Exc Parcel B Survey #2016R00942 SW 19 90 9 E 1/2 SW 19 90 9.
Willwerth Catherine C -T, Willwerth Donald E -T, Collins Patricia L -Cotr, Proffitt Helen L -Cotr, Willwerth Andrew J -Cotr to Willwerth Andrew J on 10/03/2019 at SE 20 90 9 S 1/2 SE 20 90 9 E 1/2 Exc Parcel B ... SE 18 90 10 W 1/2 SW 17 90 10 S 1/2 Exc ... & Exc Parcel A ... NE 30 90 10 N 1/2 NE 30 90 10 NW 30 90 10 S 1/2 ... SE 19 90 10.
Brown Elizabeth Jean -Esta, Graf Ruth -Ex, Hackbarth Darrell -Ex to Iowa State University Foundation, Iowa United Methodist Foundation on 10/03/2019 at W 343’ NW 16 90 9 NW 16 90 9 NW 16 90 9 Exc N 220’ E 166’ & Exc Beg 450.3’ S Of NE Cor ... NE 17 90 9 NE 17 90 9.
Kerkove Leo H -T, Kerkove Beverly A -T to Palmer Jason Allen on 10/03/2019 at Parcel C Survey 2019R02948 NE 7 88 8.
Beachy Jerry B -Esta, Beachy Ray J -Ex, Beachy Dan J -Ex to Beachy Vernon, Beachy Sarah on 10/03/2019 at SW 16 90 9.
Bird Jerry O, Bird Naomi K to Peyton Dade, Peyton Stacey on 10/04/2019 at Com At S 1/4 Cor ... 23 90 9.
Bell Linda L to Johnson Adam R, Johnson Stacey on 10/04/2019 at Parcel N NE Frl 1/4 Survey 2002R01482 2 88 9.
Bearbower Mona Sue to Bearbower Chelsea Ann, Judd Chelsea Ann, Bearbower Andrew John on 10/07/2019 at Beg At SW Cor Of E 1/2 ... NW 28 88 10.
Mueller Todd P, Mueller Holly L to Reiling Jeremy, Myers Jennifer, Burke Kelsey on 10/07/2019 at Winthrop Clark’s Addition 1 5 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 2 5 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 3 5 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 4 5 Part Of Lot 6 S Of N Line Of Lot 4 Winthrop Clark’s Addition 6 5.
Heeren Michael to Ball Joshua on 10/08/2019 at S 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 1 6 S 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 2 6.
Warm Harold, Warm Sharon to Warm Mark, Warm Mikki on 10/08/2019 at Com At A Point Center ... 32 89 10 Com At Pt 61 Rods E Of SE Cor ... Jesup Original Plat 56 32 89 10.
Slife Garry A, Slife Carol D to Fogle Troy Wayne, Fogle Ashley Eileen on 10/08/2019 at Parcel H And I Survey #2019R03069 NW 20 88 8.
Allen Andrew M, Allen Casey R to Outdoors LLC, Indee Outdoors LLC on 10/08/2019 at Com 100’ N Of SW Cor ... Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 5 2.
Loeb Cody, Loeb Leah, Farrell Leah to Heeren Michael on 10/09/2019 at E 1/2 & E 10’ Of W 1/2 Independence Melones Addition 3 3.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Engelhardt Kenneth J, Engelhardt Kristiane M to Maynard Savings Bank on 10/10/2019 at A Piece Of Land Desc As Com 140’ S & 120’ E Of SW Cor ... NE 5 90 10
Key Jerry L, Key Kathleen A to Key Kelli M, Key Jerry L on 10/10/2019 at W 1/2 Stanley Original Stanley 2 3 E 3/4 Stanley Original Stanley 3 3.
Bradley Mary J -Esta, McMurrin Carla J -Ex to Fox James J, Fox Dawn L, McGinnis Dawn L on 10/10/2019 at & Com At SE Cor ... Chatham Original Chatham 8 19 89 10 W 1/4 Lying N Of Wapsi River Exc Com 20 Rods E ... SW 10 89 10.
Mahoney Neal to Austin Nancy K, Austin William R Jr on 10/10/2019 at Independence Greenwood Addition 12.
Independence Construction Inc to Ohl Construction Inc on 10/11/2019 at Independence Jackson Green 6Th Addition 16.
Vangorder Rick T, Vangorder Edina K to Shaw Robin M on 10/11/2019 at E 87’ Com At NE Cor ... Exc W 7’ ... NE 34 88 8.
Wenger Kenneth D, Wenger Diane M to Wenger Kenneth D on 10/11/2019 at Exc Property Deeded For Road NW 2 90 10 Exc Property Deeded For Road NE 3 90 10.
Murray Ryan W, Murray Jennifer L to Dietzenbach Myrle J, Dietzenbach Kaye J on 10/14/2019 at Independence Green Ridge Addition 67 Independence Green Ridge Addition 68.
Buchanan County Treasurer to Marianus Land Holdings LLC on 10/16/2019 at Lamont Original Lamont 50 8 Lamont Original Lamont 51 8 Lamont Original Lamont 52 8 Lamont Original Lamont 53 8 Lamont Original Lamont 54 8 S 1’ Exc Com At SW Cor ... Lamont Original Lamont 55 8 S 1’ Exc Com At SW Cor ... Lamont Original Lamont 56 8 S 1’ Exc Com At SW Cor ... Lamont Original Lamont 58 8.
Crawford Randall J, Crawford Tamara J to Berger Micah J, Berger Chanda L, Mariotti Chanda L on 10/16/2019 at Independence Upper Terrace Drive Addition 1.
Ratliff Kathryn L to Ratliff Kathryn L -Lu on 10/16/2019 at Beg At Pt 1009.1’ E Of NW Cor ... 10 88 9.
Hinton Galen T to Weber Paul L, Weber Susan J on 10/16/2019 at E 264’ Of S 633.92’ SW 5 87 7 S 633.92’ Of W 2 Acres SW 5 87 7.
Gibbs Carol H -Liv, Stofer Aileen A, Hoglan Jon G, Hoglan Dawn M, Holub Cheryl Lh -Liv to Intree Mintree LLC on 10/17/2019 at W 208’ Independence Larson’s Industrial Subdivision 1.
Everding Michael J, Everding Tammy Jo to Kueker Dru T on 10/17/2019 at Stanley Original Stanley 10 1 Stanley Original Stanley 1 6.
Hovey Frank A, Dodge Merlin — POA to Bachman Real Estate LLC on 10/17/2019 at Independence Fargo’s Addition 5 15 Independence Fargo’s Addition 6 15.
Hentges Luanne to Westemeyer Timothy J, Hulse Kathleen L on 10/18/2019 at Winthrop Original Winthrop 10 37 W 1/2 Winthrop Original Winthrop 9 37.
Johnson Adam R, Johnson Stacey A to Leech Dylan T, Leech Naomi on 10/18/2019 at E 320’ Of N 350’ S 885’ SW 33 89 9.
Key Jerry L, Key Kathleen A to Key Kelli M, Key Jerry L on 10/21/2019 at W 1/3 Stanley Original Stanley 2 3 E 3/4 Stanley Original Stanley 3 3.
Toale Farms Ltd, Toale Richard F, Toale Ann, Toale Mark, Toale Lacey, Toale Mardene -Pre, Toale Andrea S, Dvorak Dan, Dvorak Amanda to Toale Mark, Toale Lacey on 10/21/2019 at Parcel A Survey #2019R01557 & Parcel C Survey 2019R02707 SE 12 88 10.
Neuhaus Trenton, Neuhaus Ashley, Ball Ashley, Neuhaus Loras to Kremer Jeffery P, Kremer Kimberly D on 10/22/2019 at Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 1 12 Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 2 12.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs on 10/23/2019 at Exc N 12’ & Exc Part Of Parcel E Survey 2005R00952 Littleton Original Littleton 5 17.
Bergerson Thomas R, Bergerson Linda J to Sailer Stephanie Ann on 10/23/2019 at N 1/2 Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 7 13 N 1/2 Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 8 13.
Bantz Gloria J, Bantz Lester J to Bantz Gloria J on 10/23/2019 at S 1/2 Of Alley Between 2nd St S & 3rd St S That Adjoins Fairbank Higby’s Addition 6 2.
Ortner Marcella A -Tr, Bucklin Joanne M -Tr to Schoonover Alecia J on 10/23/2019 at Independence Willow Brook Condos Ii D.
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P to Steve Gee Properties LLC on 10/24/2019 at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines Second Addition 24.
Us Bank Na, Mochal John L -Res to Mochal Lorraine M -Tr on 10/24/2019 at Com At NE Cor.. Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 10 1 Exc Com At SW Cor ... Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 11 1.
Franck Tracy D, Franck Kelly K to White James W -T on 10/24/2019 at W 1/2 SE 23 88 8.
Foster Caroline E to Durnan Joni L on 10/25/2019 at Independence Bull’s Addition 4 12 Independence Bull’s Addition 5 12.
Whitefish Cabin LLC to Durnan Joni L on 10/25/2019 at Independence Bull’s Addition 4 12 Independence Bull’s Addition 5 12.
Leohr Leslie L H -Esta, McCombs Rosemary J -Ex, Leohr Charles L -Ex, Leohr Theresa L -Ex to McCombs Rosemary J on 10/25/2019 at Parcel C Survey 2019R02120 NW 36 88 8 Parcel C Survey 2019R02120 NE 36 88 8.
Brown Elizabeth Jean -Esta, Graf Ruth -Ex, Hackbarth Darrell -Ex to Iowa State University Foundation, Iowa United Methodist Foundation on 10/25/2019 at NE 17 90 9 Exc N 220’ Of E 166’ & Exc Beg 450.3’ S Of NE Cor ... NE 17 90 9 NW 16 90 9 NW 16 90 9 W 343’ NW 16 90 9.
McNeill Viola -Esta, McNeill Wayne -Ex to Albert Tobin L, Albert Kristine A on 10/25/2019 at E 110 Acres Exc Rr Row & Exc That Part Located S.. & Exc Parcel A NW 33 87 10.
Beier Sandra Rose, Beier Russell D to Beier Russell D on 10/25/2019 at S 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 3 13 S 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 4 13.
Ratchford Daniel J to Ratchford Daniel J on 10/28/2019 at Parcel A & Parcel B Survey #1994R04924 SW 13 87 10.
Aurora City Of to Opitz Matt L, Opitz Matthew L, Opitz Elizabeth L on 10/28/2019 at & Vacated Alley Running N & S ... Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 4 1 & Vacated Alley Running N & S ... Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 5 1 & Vacated Alley Running N & S & Part Of Prospect St Adjoining On N Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 6 1 & Vacated Alley Running N & S ... Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 7 1 Part Of Prospect St Adjoining Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 1 1 Part Of Prospect St Adjoining Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 2 1 Part Of Prospect St Adjoining Aurora Field’s 2nd Addition 3 1.
Helget Holly N to Coghlan Melinda F, Coghlan Robert L on 10/28/2019 at Com At A Point On N Line Opposite NW Corner ... Exc Parcels N & L SW SE Survey 2002R02260 SE 27 88 8 Parcels K & M Survey 2002R02261 SE 27 88 8 Parcel S Survey 2003R04028 SE 27 88 8.
VanLaningham Vicki Lynn, VanLaningham Vicki Lynn to Warm Alexander P on 10/28/2019 at E 75’ Independence Close’s Addition 4 6.
Ohl Construction Inc to Howard Julie C, Howard James M on 10/28/2019 at Independence Jackson Green 5th Addition 7.
Asleson Kenneth F, Asleson Margaret Earlene to Asleson Kenneth F on 10/28/2019 at W 71’ Com At SE Cor ... Independence Railroad Addition 2 58 W 71’ Com At Pt 33’ S Of NW Cor ... Independence Railroad Addition 3 59 Com 20 Rods E & 99’ N Of SW Cor ... NW 35 89 9.
Bell Matthew R, Bell Larissa L to Miller Brian R on 10/29/2019 at Independence The Pines First Addition 29.
Andrews Donald D, Andrews Barbara A, Andrews Ronald D, Andrews Cheryl F to Malone Steven P, Malone Tina M on 10/29/2019 at Parcel A Survey 2010R02557 SE 3 88 7.
Thompson Tracy L, Bartholomew Tracy L to Bartholomew Boyd J on 10/29/2019 at W 18 1/2’ Fairbank Original Fairbank 3 14.
Hoppe Maurice A, Hoppe Mary Lou to Sutton Nicholas A on 10/29/2019 at Jesup Haskins 2nd Addition 11.
Hogan Nicholas A to Michels Elijah S on 10/29/2019 at N 53’ & 8” Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 3 21 N 53’ & 8” Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 4 21.
Schares Leroy D, Schares Cheryl A to Bell Matthew R, Bell Larissa L on 10/30/2019 at Independence The Pines First Addition 31.
NRFW Investments LLC to Hershberger Shelley on 10/30/2019 at Jesup Green Haven 2nd Addition 8.
Hershberger Shelley to Bickert Patricia on 10/30/2019 at Jesup Haskins 2nd Addition 8.
Crow Dennis J, Crow Susan L to Crow Joseph Louis on 10/30/2019 at Parcel B Survey 2007R00796 Exc Com At NW Cor ... NW 3 88 10.
Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association on 10/30/2019 at Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition\, Replat Blk 24\, Fargo’s Sub 5 24 W 1/2 Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition\, Replat Blk 24\, Fargo’s Sub 6 24.
Bantz Gloria J, Bantz Lester J to Bantz Gloria J on 10/31/2019 at S 1/2 Of Alley Between 2nd St S & 3rd St S That Adjoines Fairbank Higby’s Addition 5 2.
Willwerth Catherine C -T, Proffitt Helen L -Cotr, Collins Patricia L -Cotr, Willwerth Andrew J -Cotr, Willwerth Donald E -T to Willwerth Andrew J on 10/31/2019 at SE 20 90 9 SE 20 90 9 E 1/2 SE 18 90 10 W 1/2 Exc Parcel B ... SW 17 90 10 N 1/2 Of NE NW 30 90 10 A Tract Of Land In S 1/2 ... SE 19 90 10.
Hansen Mark A, Hansen Dawn to Lahey Casady, Lahey Melissa on 10/31/2019 at Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 4 16.