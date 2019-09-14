Burco Darin, Burco Nicole to Burco Jd Land LLC, Jd Land LLC on 08/15/2019 at N 1/2 Of SW 2:89:9 SE 3:89:9, S 1/2 NE 34:90:9, S 1/2 NW:35:90:9, N 1/2 Exc S 660’... NE :34:90:9 NW:3:89:9, Exc Easements... SW 3:89:9, Exc Portion Within Rr Row... NW:27:90:9, E 1/2 : NW:27:90:9, W 1/2 Exc Two Parcels... NE 27:90:9, Com 120 Rods W Of NE Cor... 27:90:9, Exc Parcel A Survey #2004R04072 NW:34:90:9, N 1/2 Exc E 1/2 Of Parcel C... NE 35:90:9, N Frac 1/2 Exc Com At SE Cor... NE 3:89:9, W 1/2 SW 1:88:10, W 1/2 Exc Com At NW Cor... NW:1:88:10, Com At NW Cor... Hazleton Railroad Addition:6:4, S 60 Acres Of N 1/2 Exc Parcel L Survey #2010R00561...Exc... SE 15:90:9, Parcel D Desc As: Com At E 1/4 Cor... NE :9:88:10.
Manternach Adam M, Manternacht Adam M, Manternach Katherine D, Manternacht Katherine D to Newcomb Robin on 08/15/2019 at Rowley Dean’s Addition:3 & 4:1, Exc Com 227’ W & 33’ S Of NE Cor NW NW Sec 12-87-9... Rowley Dean’s Addition:2:1.
Brewer Lonnie, Brewer Jennifer to Johnson Shannon M on 08/16/2019 at Com At E 1/4 Cor... NE 16:90:9.
O’Loughlin Timothy J Ex, O’Loughlin Donna J Esta, O’Loughlin Donna J Esta to Fluhr John L on 08/16/2019 at W 1/2 Exc N 12’ Independence Bull’s Addition:4:18, W ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 5:18.
Paul Niemann Construction Company, Niemann James L Pre to Dyersville Ready Mix Inc, Bard Materials on 08/16/2019 at Com At NE Cor... & Ne... SE 17:90:7 NW:19:90:7 NW:19:90:7, Exc Part Of NW NW Deeded To State Of Iowa Bk 309 Pg 68 NW:19:90:7, Exc Parcel C Survey #2013R03197 SW 19:90:7, Also Tract Of Land Com 20 Rods N Or SW Cor... NW:14:90:7, Beg 752’ W Of SE Cor... SW 15:90:7, N 1/2 NW:14:90:7.
Clark Matthew A to Lappe Marc J, Lappe Jill K on 08/19/2019 at W 58’: Independence Fargo’s Addition:5:4.
Hanna Bob, Hanna Cheryl to Meyer Brian K, Meyer Kathy M on 08/19/2019 at: Exc S 43’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition:19:1, Exc W 40’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition Lots 17 & 18:1.
Donnelly Emmett M, Donnelly Delene M to Siems Jeramy, Siems Nicole on 08/20/2019 at Com At SW Cor... SW 31:89:9.
Sanboeuf Development LLC, Sanboeuf Louis L Man to McGill Mary Louise on 08/20/2019 at Lot 16 River Ridge Addition A Subd Of NE 32:89:9.
Grover Porcia A to Grover Brian J on 08/21/2019 at Beg NE Corner Of W ½ ... & Beg 550’ W Of NE Corner W 1/2... NW:11:87:9.
Bank Of America Na to Holt Jessica on 08/22/2019 at S 60’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 4 & 5:5.
Steve Gee Construction Inc to VanLaningham Vicki L on 08/22/2019 at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines Second Addition 22.
Gregory Johnathan C to Rasmussen Tyler R, Rasmussen Megan E on 08/23/2019 at Exc S 90’ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 1:5.
Lawless Mark D, Lawless Madison L, Crow Madison L to Ohl Jimmy P, Ohl Donna L on 08/26/2019 at Quasqueton Davis Second Add :9 & 10:115.
Shafer Jeanice K to Lawless Mark D, Lawless Madison L on 08/26/2019 at N 331’ NE SE 22:88:8.
Clayton Robert J, Clayton Paula K to Clayton Paula K on 08/26/2019 at Building 2 Independence Willow Brook Condominiums .
Mast Robert, Mast Mary S to Yoder Philip L, Yoder Carolyn A on 08/26/2019 at SW 33:90:10 NW:33:90:10, S 1/2 Exc S 30’ Of NW:33:90:10.
Burco Darin, Nurco Nicole to Burco Jd Land LLC on 08/26/2019 at N 1/2 SW 2:89:9 SE 3:89:9, S 1/2 NE 34:90:9, S 1/2 NW:35:90:9, N 1/2 Exc S 660’ Of E 660’ Of NE 34:90:9 NW:3:89:9, Exc Easement... SW 3:89:9, & Exc Portion Within Rr Row.... NW:27:90:9, E 1/2 NW:27:90:9, W 1/2 Exc... NE 27:90:9, Com 120 Rods W Of NE Cor... 27:90:9, Exc Parcel A Part Of NW NW Survey #2004R04072 NW:34:90:9, N 1/2 Exc E 1/2 Of Parcel C... NE :35:90:9, N 1/2 Exc Com At SE Cor... NE 3:89:9, W 1/2 SW 1:88:10, W 1/2 Exc Com At NW Cor... NW:1:88:10, Exc Parcel Lying In Ne... NE 1:88:10, Also Com At NW Cor... Hazleton Railroad Addition:6:4, S 60 Acres Of N 1/2 Exc... SE 15:90:9, S 580’ Of N 1/2 SW 15:90:9, N 163’ Of S 743’ Of E 1521’ Of N 1/2 Exc Parcel L... Exc N 340’... SW 15:90:9, Parcel D Com At E 1/4 Cor... NE :9:88:10.
Ohl Jimmy P, Ohl Donna L to Ryckman Kristen L, Ryckman Benjamin T on 08/27/2019 at Parcel G Survey 2005R01722 SE 35:88:8.
Kirkendall Elaine M to Jdrs Properties LLC on 08/27/2019 at S 66’ Independence Close’s Addition:1:4.
Carson Sarah J Revt, Carson Sarah J Tr to Reiling Jeremy S, Reiling Holly A on 08/27/2019 at Part Lying N Of Rr SE 31:89:7, W 1/2 Exc Rr Row & Exc Tract Desc In Survey In Bk 491 Pg 705 SE 32:89:7.
Reiling Jeremy S, Reiling Holly A to Bowden Investment Company Lp on 08/27/2019 at Part Of Lying N Of Rr SE :31:89:7, W 1/2 Lying N Of Rr Of Exc Rr Row... SW 32:89:7.
Sherrets Kenneth D Jr Esta, McCardle Kelly Ex, Sherrets Joshua J Ex to Sherrets Kenneth D Jr T on 08/28/2019 at E 1/2 N Of Rd SE 20:88:8, Exc N 406’ Of W 644’ & Exc Parcel F Survey #2009R00507 NE 20:88:8, 27 Acres N Of Rd Exc 3.5 Acres Sold To County For Rd SE 20:88:8.
Siems Nicole M, Siems Jeramy H to Burke Becky on 08/28/2019 at Com At Pt 52 Rods E Of SE Cor... Jesup Original Jesup 56.
Harland Thomas E, Harland Judy F to Smith Scott W, Smith Carol A on 08/29/2019 at N 55’ Of S 66’ Of W 70’ & Use Of Driveway Over S 11’ Of W 70’ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition:1:3.
Fox Gary D, Fox Brenda G to Thompson Timothy A, Thompson Jodi A on 08/29/2019 at Stanley 1\, 2\, 3\, 4:5.
Pruisner Kevin J, Pruisner Patricia A to Delagardelle Dan M, Delagardelle Anna on 08/30/2019 at Jesup: Grand View Addition:22 & 23:2.
Slattery Apartments Lc to Cronbaugh Chelsea B, Clapp Joseph L on 08/30/2019 at Winthrop Original Winthrop 1\,2\,3:26, Parcels F & G Survey 1998R01991 Winthrop.
Tudor Kevin R, Tudor Heidi E, Cassaday Tudor Heidi E to Nero Joanne F on 08/30/2019 at N ½ Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition:7 & 8:6.
Kroeger Family Farm LLC to Franck Tracy D, Franck Kelly K on 08/30/2019 at E 1/2 SE 15:88:8:,W 1/2 SE :23:88:8.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Glaspie Jason B, Glaspie Sasha to Quicken Loans Inc on 08/30/2019 at Rowley Griffman’s Addition:14.
Nehl Mary A to McMurrin Robert W, McMurrin Jennifer A on 08/30/2019 at Beg At NE Cor... 17:90:9.