Arjay Farms Inc to Reed Benjamin, Reed Barbara on 12/02/2019 at Survey #2019R02364 SE 17 90 7 C.

Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Hamlin Michael, Hamlin Beverly on 12/02/2019 at Undiv 1/5 Int In Tract A Hickory Oaks Estates Ii 7 89 10.

Stoneman Marcia J, Stoneman Rolland R to Bland Danielle R, Bland Colin D on 12/02/2019 at Independence Original Independence 2 6.

Cashen Linda K to Noesen Anthony M on 12/02/2019 at Parcel C Part Of...Survey 1994R02338 SE 25 88 9.

Wells Fargo Bank Na to The Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development on 12/04/2019 at Jesup C. O. Marsh’s Addition 8 10.

Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P to Isley Steven R, Isley Rosemary E on 12/04/2019 at Independence Goldfinch Court At The Pines Second Addition 40.

Streicher Mardelle J -Revt to Buschmann Peter C, Buschmann Jill L on 12/05/2019 at Exc... Lamont Sub-Div Of Lot 32 Sub-Div NW4\, NW4NE4 23 90 7 9 Exc... Lamont Sub-Div Of Lot 32 Sub-Div NW4\, NW4NE4 23 90 7 10 Exc... Lamont Sub-Div Of Lot 32 Sub-Div NW4\, NW4NE4 23 90 7 11 & Alley Adjacent Lamont Original Lamont 29 8 Part Of Alley Lying E Of & Ajoining Lamont Original Lamont 29 8.

Hess Marilyn K to Hess Larry C, Hess Marilyn K on 12/05/2019 at S 1/2 Of N ½ NE 30 88 9 NE 30 88 9 NE 30 88 9.

Penning Jeffrey S, Penning Erin M to Weber Gage L J on 12/05/2019 at Survey #1997R02878 & #2002R00435 NE 8 87 7 A.

Sebetka Blue, Sebetka Cathy J to Kukson Nathan B on 12/05/2019 at Survey #2015R00151 NE 31 88 10 J.

Steve Gee Construction Inc to Independence City Of on 12/06/2019 at Parcel Y Survey #2016R01170 NW 9 88 9 Parcel Y Survey #2016R01170 NW 9 88 9.

Briner Jon P, Briner Tricia M to Bird Carolyn J on 12/09/2019 at S 32’ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 1 10 S 32’ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 2 10 S 32’ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 3 10 N 40’ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 4 10 N 40’ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 5 10.

Steinfadt Joylyn L -Adm, Froning Patricia -Esta to Steinfadt Joylyn L, Froning James Loyd on 12/09/2019 at Exc E 96’ Hazleton Fontana Addition 6 N 41’ Exc E 96’ Hazleton Fontana Addition 7 E 96’ Hazleton Fontana Addition 6 E 96’ Hazleton Fontana Addition 7.

Schares Michael, Schares Donna to Chamberlin Rodney J, Chamberlin Kathryn on 12/09/2019 at Survey #2019R03487 SW 33 89 10 I.

Buchanan County Sheriff, Beatty Brett W to United States Of America, United States Department Of Agriculture on 12/09/2019 at Com At A Point 53 Rods 6 Inches E & 22 Rods N Of SW Corner.... 35 89 9.

Buchanan County Sheriff, Tucker Jeffrey L, Cornell Shelly, Gall Shelley to Apple Grove Investments Inc on 12/09/2019 at Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 8 17.

King Marilyn, Davis Valerie -Poa to Fairbank City Of on 12/09/2019 at Fairbank Original Fairbank 7 3 Fairbank Original Fairbank 8 3.

Durham Howard L -Esta, Burke Thomas Patrick to Kleitsch Mark D, Kleitsch Angie A on 12/09/2019 at SW 14 90 10 SE 15 90 10 W 2 Rods SE 15 90 10.

Mosher Howard E -Revt, Mosher Iola M to Mosher Iola M -Revt on 12/10/2019 at W 1/4 Of W 1/2 Exc A Tract Com At... SW 9 90 7 NE 7 90 7 SE 7 90 7 Exc Rr Row SE 7 90 7 S 1/2 NW 7 90 7 NW 7 90 7 Part Of Desc As..... Exc For Property Sold To Kenneth Mosher... SW 7 90 7 W 1/4 Of W 1/2 Exc A Tract Com At... SW 9 90 7 NE 7 90 7 SE 7 90 7 Exc Rr Row SE 7 90 7 S 1/2 NW 7 90 7 NW 7 90 7 Part Of Desc As..... Exc For Property Sold To Kenneth Mosher... SW 7 90 7 Com 25’ S Of SW Cor... Aurora Durfey’s Addition 9 1.

Porter William W, Porter Deanna R to Wapsie Valley Creamery Inc on 12/10/2019 at Independence Union Addition 1 30 Independence Union Addition 2 30.

Brock David A, Stiefel Shana L to Brock David A on 12/10/2019 at E 40’ Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition 6 16 E 40’ Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition 7 16 E 40’ Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition 8 16.

Fawcett Gregory C, Fawcett Connie M to Fawcett Inc on 12/11/2019 at Winthrop Original Winthrop 6 10 E 9’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 7 10.

Perez Matthew A, Perez Bethany S to Greenstate Credit Union on 12/11/2019 at 05.31.256.017, S 1/2 Of Alley N Of... Exc W 27’ Jesup Original Plat 139 S 1/2 Of Alley N Of... Exc W 27’ Jesup Original Plat 140 Exc W 27’ Jesup Original Plat 139 Exc W 27’ Jesup Original Plat 140.

Halloran John, Halloran Carol to Halloran John -T, Halloran Carol Anne -T on 12/11/2019 at E 1/2 Exc N 660’ Of E 660’ & Exc Parcel A Survey 1994R03543 SW 13 89 7.

Halloran John, Halloran Carol to Halloran John -T, Halloran Carol Anne -T on 12/11/2019 at S 1/2 SE 13 89 7.

Broughton Brett W, Broughton Heather R to Broughton Amanda D on 12/11/2019 at Exc Partcel Desc In Bk 548 Pg 519 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 2 15.

Kirby Ray, Kirby Eileen to Kirby Tanya M on 12/12/2019 at Independence Melones Addition 1 3.

Estes Lucy M to Bachman Real Estate LLC on 12/12/2019 at Exc W 25’ Independence Union Addition 9 42 Independence Union Addition 10 42 W 22’ Independence Union Addition 11 42.

Bachman Real Estate LLC to Ogden Rhonda, Brown Carl on 12/12/2019 at Independence Fargo’s Addition 5 15 Independence Fargo’s Addition 6 15.

Apple Grove Investments Inc to Oak Tree Properties LLC on 12/13/2019 at Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 8 17.

Frye Rick W -Esta to Frye Stephanie L on 12/13/2019 at Survey #2018R02172 SE 31 90 8 A, SE 32 90 8 SE 32 90 8 W 5 Acres NW 36 90 8 NE 35 90 8 N 1/2 NE 35 90 8.

Fawcett Gregory C, Fawcett Connie M to Fawcett Inc, Fawcett’s Inc, Fawcetts Inc on 12/16/2019 at Winthrop Original Winthrop 6 10 E 9’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 7 10 Winthrop Original Winthrop 1 6 W 7’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 2 6.

Buchanan County Sheriff, Straw Toni Barbara, Champion Mortgage Company, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association on 12/16/2019 at E 1/2 Com At A Point 66’ N Of NE Corner.... Independence Original Independence 2 SE 34 89 9.

Bovy Joseph J Jr -Tr, Bovy Gail M -Tr, 3B Family Trust to Brehm Jeffrey L, Brehm Julie A on 12/16/2019 at S 5 Acres Of S 1/2 Of Com 300’ N Of SE Cor... SE 5 90 10.

Ridihalgh Fuelling Snitker & Weber, Ridihalgh James R, Fuelling Gene L, Snitker Donald A, Weber Donald A to Lockard Jeremy P, Waters Brent A on 12/16/2019 at E 20’ 10” Jesup Original Plat 212 W 20’.... Jesup Original Plat 213.

Ridihalgh James R, Fuelling Gene L, Snitker Donald A, Weber Donald A, Rfsw Partnership to Lockard Jeremy P, Waters Brent A on 12/16/2019 at Com At Pt 2 Rods S & 25 Rods E Of NW Cor... NW 3 88 9.

Ridihalgh James R, Ridihalgh Linda M, Fuelling Gene L, Fuelling Sara S, Snitker Donald A, Snitker Mary Jo P, Weber Donald A to Lockard Jeremy P, Waters Brent A on 12/16/2019 at Com At Pt 2 Rods S & 25 Rods E... NW 3 88 9.

Gilson Daniel R, Gilson Tasha R to Gilson Darci M on 12/16/2019 at Independence Commercial Addition 35 Independence Commercial Addition 36.

Us Bank Na to Boyer Barbara K, Boyer Ronald on 12/16/2019 at Brandon Miller’s Addition 9 1 Brandon Miller’s Addition 10 1.

Broshar Joe David, Broshar Randall M -Adm to Sherrets Steve, Sherrets Julie A on 12/17/2019 at N 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 7 4 N 1/2 Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 8 4.

Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Butts Thomas, Butts Samantha on 12/17/2019 at Undiv 1/5Th Int In Tract A Hickory Oaks Estates Ii 7 89 10.

Elkin Lois E to Elkin Lois E -T on 12/18/2019 at Parcel E Survey 2012R01105 SW 35 88 7.

Franck Tracy D, Franck Kelly K to Franck Austen J, Franck Kayla N on 12/18/2019 at Also A Strip 2 Rods Wide Along Wly Side.... NE 26 88 8.

Wilson Donald J to Independence City Of on 12/19/2019 at 1004379004, Independence Woodward’s Addition 3 3.

Bateman Winifred I -Esta, Bird Carol J -Ex, Poston Cathy J -Ex, Burkhart Joan E -Ex, Bateman Janis -Ex to Bird Carol J, Poston Cathy J, Burkhart Joan E, Bateman Janis on 12/20/2019 at Winthrop Cornick’s Addition 5 3 S 21’ Winthrop Cornick’s Addition 4 3.

Thibadeau Travis, Thibadeau Kendra K to Franck Donald, Franck Tami on 12/20/2019 at W 1/2 Independence Bull’s Addition 2 16 Independence Bull’s Addition 3 16.

Kephart Margaret L -Esta, Prahm Margaret L -Esta, Main Roger -Ex, Kephart Ralph E -Ex to Grover James C, Grover Robin L on 12/20/2019 at NW 15 87 9 Exc Parcel A Survey 2000R01085 SW 10 87 9.

Werner Charles H Jr, Lange Janine M to Lammers Jennifer, Werner Sara, Willoughby Amber, Werner Brent S on 12/23/2019 at Com At Pt 9 Rods N Of NE Cor... Independence Original Independence 1 Com At Pt 9 Rods N.... Independence Original Independence 1 SE 34 89 9.

Carter Timothy L, Carter Marsha S, Bagby Marsha S to Mangrich Lucretia M on 12/23/2019 at S 1/2 Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 1 10 S 1/2 Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 2 10

Summit Ag Fund Ii Llp, Agmp Ii Llp, Rastetter Bruce to Bs Hog Fund LLC on 12/26/2019 at Survey #2019R03709 NW 5 90 7 A.

Corkery Carl F, Corkery Suzanne M to Corkery Suzanne M -Revt on 12/27/2019 at Beg At SE Cor.... Jesup Corkery Addition 1 SW 32 89 10.

Corkery Carl F, Corkery Suzanne M to Corkery Carl F -Revt on 12/27/2019 at Beg At SE Cor.... Jesup Corkery Addition 1 SW 32 89 10.

Stutzman Jerry J, Stutzman Emma L to Gingerich Levi S, Gingerich Elsie R on 12/27/2019 at NW 2 89 10 NW 2 89 10 Part Lying N Of Rd SW 2 89 10.

Johnson Bruce A, Johnson Julie J to Ehlers Jennifer L on 12/27/2019 at Independence Paisley Sub-Div. Of Union Addition 6.

Corkery Michelle R, Corkery Vincent J to Coffin Chad, Coffin Heather on 12/30/2019 at Com 33 Rods N & 33’ W Of SE Cor... SW 32 89 10 Parcel Mm & Parcel Nn Survey 2016R03655 Exc... SW 32 89 10.

Larson Edgar L, Larson Janet L to Larc LLC on 12/30/2019 at Parcel S Survey 2019R04064 NW 10 88 9.

Burco Jd Land LLC, Burco Darin to Burco Darin, Burco Nicole on 12/30/2019 at Parcel C #2019R04063 NE 34 90 9.

Fawcett Inc to Jamison Schmitz Funeral Homes Inc on 12/31/2019 at Winthrop Original Winthrop 1 6 W 7’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 2 6.

Jesup Masonic Temple Association to Trumbauer Andrew, Trumbauer Melissa on 12/31/2019 at S 4’ Of N 84’... & Com 30’ N Of SE Cor Of Lot 161... Jesup Original Plat 161 S 4’ Of N 84’... & Com 30’ N Of SE Cor Of Lot 161... Jesup Original Plat 162.