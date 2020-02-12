Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mast Mark, Mast Nicole to Quasqueton Area Historical Society on 01/02/2020 at: S 1/2 Of W 74’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:3:4:N 16’ Of W 74’ & S 34’ Of W 74’:Quasqueton:Quasqueton Original:4:4.

Evans Cory A, Evans Heidi E to Olmstead Brandon on 01/02/2020 at: N 1/2:Independence:Original Independence:1:1.

Oliver M Greenley Incorporated No 4, Greenley Leroy O to Greenley Development Co on 01/02/2020 at: N 112’:Independence:Union Addition:6:55:N 112’:Independence:Union Addition:7:55:N 112’:Independence:Union Addition:8:55:N 112’:Independence:Union Addition:9:55:N 60’:Independence:Union Addition:10:55:6Th Ave Ne From Center... Exc N 10’... Exc S 1/2:Independence:Union Addition.

Berns Steven J, Berns Mary C to Christianson Ryan E, Christianson Whitney J on 01/02/2020 at: Survey #2019R02344:Ne:27:89:10:C.

Butts Thomas, Butts Samantha to Stavens Aaron on 01/02/2020 at: Und 1/5 Int In Tract A Doc# 2019R04016:Hickory Oaks Estates II:11:7:89:410.

Conner Richard A, Richris Properties, Conner Christine to Fairbank Rentals LLC on 01/07/2020 at: Com 66’ E Of Se Cor:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:8:2.

Gamm Alysha J to Mitchell Andrew J on 01/07/2020 at: S 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:7:16:S 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:8:16.

Larc LLC to Lara LLC on 01/07/2020 at: Survey #2019R04064:Nw:10:88:9:S.

Larson Edgar L, Larson Janet L to Lara LLC on 01/07/2020 at: Com At Sw Cor:Larson’s Industrial Subdivision:1:10:88:9.

Gantz Jacqueline R to Koontz Shelly Jean on 01/07/2020 at: S 40’:Independence:Commercial Addition:7.

Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Woods Abraham on 01/07/2020 at: Undiv 1/7Th Int In Tract A:Hickory Oaks Estates I:Undiv 1/6Th Int In Tract B:Hickory Oaks Estates I.

Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Woodward David M, Woodward Michaela R on 01/07/2020 at: Undiv 1/7Th Int In Tract A:Hickory Oaks Estates I:Undiv 1/6Th Int In Tract B:Hickory Oaks Estates I.

Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Delagardelle Benjamin L, Delagardelle Shantel L on 01/07/2020 at: Undiv 1/5Th Int In Tract A:Hickory Oaks Estates II.

Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Pint Christopher J, Martin Joyelle M on 01/07/2020 at: Undiv 1/7Th Int In Tract A:Hickory Oaks Estates I.

Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Wilson Joseph, Dubois Brittany on 01/07/2020 at: Undiv 1/5Th Int In Tract A:Hickory Oaks Estates II.

Westemeyer Timothy J, Hulse Kathleen L to Birchard Tony, Birchard Krista on 01/07/2020 at: Com At Pt 6’ S:Winthrop:Cornick’s Addition:2.

Burco Gaylen to Burco Jd Land LLC on 01/07/2020 at: Survey #2005R01901:Sw:26:90:9:D,

Gb Family Farms LLC to Burco Jd Land LLC on 01/07/2020 at: Parcel Of Land 50’ In Width Lying Adj... Survey #2005R01901:Sw:26:90:9:D.

Ogdahl Charles Mark -Esta to Rentcf LLC on 01/07/2020 at: N 60’:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:7:6:N 60’:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:8:6.

Lang Justin T, Lang Sharon M to Roscovius Bruce L on 01/08/2020 at: Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:6:10.

Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre to Junk Robert on 01/09/2020 at: Independence:Goldfinch Court At The Pines First Addition:39.

Shaffer Brett, Shaffer Cassandra to Shaffer Douglas R, Shaffer Margaret E on 01/09/2020 at: Jesup:Grand View Addition:18:2:Jesup:Grand View Addition:19:2.

Gamerdinger Justin, Gamerdinger Emily to Panzera Mindy M, Panzera Giovanni on 01/10/2020 at: Jesup:South Haven 2Nd Addn:3.

Stiefel Jason H, Stiefel Leslie G to Stiefel Howard J, Stiefel Nancy on 01/10/2020 at: Independence:Original Independence:6:2.

Ogdahl Charles M -Esta to Turner Robert G Jr on 01/10/2020 at: Survey In Bk 548-241:Se:21:88:9:A, Survey #2007R00750:Se:21:88:9:C.

Appleby Ivan E -Esta, Appleby Kathleen M -Ex to Muller Blake J on 01/10/2020 at: Independence:Greenwood Addition:20:Part Of:Sw:3:88:9.

Beatty Shane, Beatty Molly to Weber Joyce A on 01/10/2020 at: Independence:Union Addition:1:34:Independence:Union Addition:2:34:Independence:Union Addition:3:34:E 38 1/2’:Independence:Union Addition:4:34.

Woods Marty F -Esta to Robinson Jashua, Burco Jordyn on 01/10/2020 at: S 344’ Of E 518’:Nw:19:90:9.

Horkheimer Gerald L -Revt to Treloar Andrea Jo on 01/14/2020 at: Hazleton:Palmer’s Subdivision:7.

Starbuck Judy, Dennis Judy to Sadler Gerald T, Sadler Elaine K on 01/15/2020 at: Und 1/4 Int:Sw:30:90:10.

Quicken Loans Inc to Ohl Ronald Allen on 01/15/2020 at: Rowley:Griffman’s Addition:14.

Kaufman Kevin L, Zieser Carl L to Zieser Dolores J -Cotr, Zieser Larry C -Cotr, Zieser Jeffrey A -Cotr, Zieser Carl L -Revt, Zieser Dolores J -Revt on 01/15/2020 at: Nw:5:90:9.

Houser Dennis, Houser Vicki to Smutz Brittny on 01/15/2020 at: Independence:Woodward’s Addition:4:3.

Michels Beverly M to Michels Beverly M, Rawson Elizabeth B, Michels Benjamin J, Michels Nicholas B, Michels Elijah S, Michels Thomas on 01/16/2020 at: Survey #2019R01714:34:88:9:E.

Stelter Leif F to Clark Kyle R on 01/16/2020 at: S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:3:7:S 1/2:Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:4:7.

Cbi Bank & Trust, Bready John C -T to Bready Farms LLC on 01/17/2020 at: Sw:16:87:7.

Conerd Earl E, Conerd Carol M to Carlson Robert E on 01/17/2020 at: Quasqueton:Davis & Upjohns Addition:14:114:Quasqueton:Davis & Upjohns Addition:15:114:Quasqueton:Davis & Upjohns Addition:16:114.

Kerns Jamie A, Ortner Jamie A, Kerns Roger to Schmit Brooke, Schmit Neil on 01/17/2020 at: Jesup:Original Plat:266.

Bearbower Leona B -Esta, Mork Kimberly -Ex to Kehrli Kendra on 01/21/2020 at: Survey #2019R03963:Nw:29:87:9:A.

Snively Marc to Kehrli Kendra on 01/21/2020 at: Survey #2019R03963:Nw:29:87:9:A.

Mork Kimberly, Mork Kevin to Kehrli Kendra on 01/21/2020 at: Survey #2019R03963:Nw:29:87:9:A.

Snively Jeff, Snively Wendy to Kehrli Kendra on 01/21/2020 at: Survey #2019R03963:Nw:29:87:9:A.

Pearson Patty L, Pearson Elmer R to Kehrli Kendra on 01/21/2020 at: Survey #2019R03963:Nw:29:87:9:A.

Durham Howard L -Esta, Burke Thomas P -Ex to S & S Fairbank LLC on 01/21/2020 at: W 27 1/2 Of N 60’ :Fairbank:Original Fairbank:6:1:N 60’:Fairbank:Original Fairbank:5:1.

Willwerth Thomas L, Willwerth Debra J to Willwerth Thomas L -T, Willwerth Debra J -Cotr on 01/21/2020 at: S 1/2 Exc.:Se:29:90:10:N 1/2 Exc:Sw:29:90:10:Exc Nw 12.5 Acres.:Sw:29:90:10:Nw:29:90:10:Nw:29:90:10.

Wason Eleanor -Esta, Hannan Todd -Ex to Hannan Todd M on 01/22/2020 at: Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:12:2:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:13:2:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:14:2:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:15:2:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:16:2:Exc W 10’:Fairbank:Oak Crest Addition:17:2.

Graeser Elizabeth A, Graeser Gary L to Gipper Brian on 01/22/2020 at: Com At Pt 4 Rods S:Sw:3:88:9.

Fangman Phillip D, Fangman Threasa J to Fangman Lucean -Revt on 01/22/2020 at: Survey In Bk 523 Pg 709:Nw:2:87:7:A.

Crawford Deborah K -Cotr, Fangman Phillip -Cotr, Fangman Lucean -T to Fangman Phillip D, Fangman Threasa J on 01/22/2020 at: Survey #2019R01691:Sw:2:87:7:E.

Haley Paul W -Esta to Haley Susan E, Haley David P, Haley Thomas R, Hand Barbara A on 01/22/2020 at: Exc S 40’ & Exc W 10’:Jesup:Wilmer & Searls Sub-Div:28.

Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steve G -Pre to Junk Robert on 01/22/2020 at: Independence:Goldfinch Court At The Pines Second Addition:39.

Borntreger Levi L to Borntreger Levi L, Oldfield Amber L on 01/23/2020 at: Com At Pt 1780’ W Of Ne Cor:Se:11:87:7.

Slattery Andrew to Neuhaus Trenton Michael, Neuhaus Ashley M on 01/24/2020 at: Survey #1995R02554:Se:23:88:7:A.

Fleetwood Janice K -Esta, Hummel Ronda -Ex, Hanson Robyn -Ex to Burgin Eugene L on 01/24/2020 at: Hazleton:Railroad Addition:7:10:Hazleton:Railroad Addition:8:10.

Sprague Dennis L, Sprague Patricia A to Towlerton Michael on 01/24/2020 at: Winthrop:Winthrop Betterment Sub-Div:21.

Hamilton Dirk D, Hamilton Joan M to Bass Ashley A on 01/27/2020 at: Beg At Ne Cor:Jesup:C. O. Marsh’s Addition:4:5.

Toale Mary Rosann -Esta, Toale Terrance M -Ex, Toale Daniel J -Ex to Youngblut Christy M on 01/27/2020 at: Independence:Fargo’s 2Nd Addition:6:3.

Franck Max E to Franck Max E -Revt on 01/27/2020 at: W 1/2 E Of Winthrop & Quasqueton Rd Exc N 15’:Se:27:88:8:Com Sw Cor:Se:27:88:8:Nw:29:88:7.

Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C to Boreland Jeffery A, Boreland Sara M on 01/27/2020 at: Undiv 1/7Th Int In Tract A & Undiv 1/6 Int In Tract B:Hickory Oaks Estates I:7:89:10.

Sullivan Justin M, Sullivan Heather L to S&S Fairbank LLC on 01/27/2020 at: W 60’ Of Of Com 33’ W Of Pt:Nw:5:90:10.

Nrfw Investments LLC to Schneider Benjamin Harold on 01/27/2020 at: Jesup:Prairie Winds 1St Addition:14.

Peterson David, Peterson Jody, Frush Marilyn J, Frush Craig P to Hoger Eric on 01/27/2020 at: S 91’ E 105’:Jesup:Original Plat:120:W 60’ Exc N 70’:Original Plat:120.

Doan Stephen K, Doan Virginia F to Breitbach Mary Lou on 01/27/2020 at: S 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:1:1:S 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:2:1:S 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:3:1:S 1/2:Independence:Clark & Co’s Addition:4:1.

Myrton Robert J, Myrton Karen K to Berns Allison R, Myrton Adam R on 01/31/2020 at: Winthrop:Original Winthrop:1:42:Winthrop:Original Winthrop:2:42.

Shrader Robin, Shrader Gary to Luckeroth Robert A on 01/31/2020 at: Beg At Pt.... Thence... :Jesup:Original Plat:24.

Kremer Kari A to Delagardelle Nicholas, Bell Katherine M on 01/31/2020 at: N 1/2 Survey 2012R04472:Sw:33:89:9:T.