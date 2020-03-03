WAVERLY — Wartburg College is one of 16 first and second-round host sites for the NCAA Division III 64-team Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament that begins Monday, March 2.
Wartburg will host Wheaton College, Whitman College and Monmouth College March 6-7.
Wartburg was awarded an automatic berth to the tournament by winning the American Rivers Conference Tournament title, defeating Loras College on Saturday, Feb. 29. It’s the Knights fifth-straight trip to the tournament.
Whitman and Wheaton will open the first round on Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by Wartburg versus Monmouth at 8 p.m.
The winners will advance to the second round with a 7 p.m. start time on Saturday.
Tickets are $8 for adult single day, and $5 for senior citizen, student or youth single day
Ticket sales at Levick Arena will open 1.5 hours prior to the start of the first game for spectators. Pre-sale tickets will not be available.