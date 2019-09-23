Water Main Shutdown on Tuesday, September 24th to replace broken and leaking valve. Work will occur at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Time frame will be from 8:00 am- 12:00 pm. Affected areas will include 3rd Avenue SE between 1st & 4th Street SE, 4th Avenue SE between 1st and 3rd Street SE, 2nd Street SE from 4th Avenue to the river and 3rd Street SE from 3rd Avenue to river. Work will proceed as quickly as possible barring no problems. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Thanks!
City of Independence Water Department