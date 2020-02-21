From the City of Independence, Iowa, Water Department:
There is a water main break on 17th Avenue Northeast. The water will be turned off Saturday morning, February 22, 2020, sometime after 7 a.m. for repairs.
The affected area is on 17th Avenue NE between 1st Street NE and 3rd Street NE. At this point, it is the only area affected. A timeline for repair is too early to tell as of now, but will work as quickly as possible to resume service to the affected area. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.
Thanks.