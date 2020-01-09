The National Weather Service (Davenport/Quad Cities) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for BUCHANAN, Delaware, Benton, Linn, and Iowa Counties.
It will be in effect From 6 p.m. CST, Friday, January 10 until 6 a.m. CST, Sunday, January 12.
The area may see rain changing to ice and then snow. Light ice and snow accumulations possible. There will be a sharp gradient on snowfall amounts.”
Plan on slippery road conditions. Drifting and some blowing snow is possible. Rain will change over to some ice and then snow Friday night into Saturday morning. The snow will end Saturday night.
@NWSQuadCities