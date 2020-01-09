Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM... .A SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM IS FORECAST TO IMPACT THE AREA OVER THE WEEKEND WITH MULTIPLE HAZARDS. PRECIPITATION WILL START OUT AS ALL RAIN ON FRIDAY. AS COLDER AIR GETS PULLED SOUTH THE RAIN WILL CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING WITH SIGNIFICANT ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE FOR PARTS OF THE AREA. THE ICE WILL CHANGE OVER TO ALL SNOW FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST ON SATURDAY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...RAIN CHANGING TO ICE AND THEN SNOW. LIGHT ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE. THERE WILL BE A SHARP GRADIENT ON SNOWFALL AMOUNTS. * WHERE...BUCHANAN, DELAWARE, BENTON, LINN AND IOWA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. DRIFTING AND SOME BLOWING SNOW IS POSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN WILL CHANGE OVER TO SOME ICE AND THEN SNOW FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. THE SNOW WILL END SATURDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&