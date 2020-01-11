BUCHANAN COUNTY – Have you been seeing the Independence Bulletin Journal in your mailbox lately and wondered why? Were you a subscriber to the Lamont Leader?
On December 19, the Leader, printed its last issue. The paper had been in operation for 123 years – an amazing accomplishment! Stiff competition from online news sources, smaller rural populations, and rising costs each had a hand in bringing about the end of the Leader’s storied run.
To fill the gap in coverage for the Lamont area, the Bulletin Journal purchased the list of subscribers from the Leader. Anyone who had a current subscription when the Leader, a weekly newspaper, closed its doors is now getting the twice-a-week Bulletin Journal, which comes out on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
We at the Bulletin Journal look forward to covering the news and happenings in the Lamont area. If you have stories to be covered, ideas for stories, or events to promote, please contact our office at 319-334-2557 or news@bulletinjournal.com. If you prefer to stop by or mail items to us, our address is 900 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.
Welcome, new readers!