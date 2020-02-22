WATERLOO – The next free monthly Welcome to Medicare seminar hosted by MercyOne and SHIIP is Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 5 p.m. in Classrooms 1 and 2 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, located at 3421 W 9th Street in Waterloo.
Seminars are held monthly and are open to anyone approaching Medicare age. Seminars cover:
• Medicare Parts A and B benefits
• Prescription drug benefits (Part D)
• Medicare Advantage plans
• Medicare supplemental insurance
Seating is limited, so please reserve yours by calling 319-272-7857 no later than February 27.