WATERLOO – Welcome to Medicare is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). The seminar is open to anyone approaching Medicare age.
The next Welcome to Medicare seminar will be held Wednesday, November 6, at 5 p.m.
This seminar will cover:
• Medicare Parts A and B benefits
• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)
• Medicare Advantage Plans
• Medicare Supplement Insurance
All seminars are held at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classrooms 1 and 2, 3421 West 9th Street, Waterloo. Please register by Wednesday, October 30, by calling 319-272-7857.
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by the state’s Insurance Division. SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa and does not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies, or agents.