WATERLOO – The next free monthly “Welcome to Medicare” seminar hosted by MercyOne and SHIIP is Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. in Classrooms 1 & 2 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center located at 3421 W. 9th St. Waterloo.

Seminars are held monthly and are open to anyone approaching Medicare age. Seminars cover:

• Medicare Parts A and B benefits

• Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D)

• Medicare Advantage Plans

• Medicare Supplemental Insurance

Seating is limited so please reserve yours by calling 319-272-7857 no later than February 27th.

