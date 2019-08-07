INDEPENDENCE – This Saturday, the Independence Farmer’s Market will be hosting a wellness fair.
“We have eight organizations signed up to have tables of info and freebies,” said Sarah Kielly, market manager. “Pathways, EMS, and BCHC will have free 15- to 20-minute trainings available for customers.”
The programs are:
- Stop the Bleed – 15 minutes
According to www.ems.gov, “Stop the Bleed” was launched in October 2015 by the White House as a national awareness campaign and a call to action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
- CPR training – 15 minutes
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is performed on people who have stopped breathing and do not have a pulse. It is vital in life-threatening situations like a drowning accident or cardiac arrest. The aim of CPR is to compress the chest and heart so that blood can be pumped to the brain, albeit weakly (www.verywellhealth.com)
- Naloxone training – 20 minutes
Naloxone may be better known to the public by the brand names Evzio or Narcan. Naloxone is a medication designed to reverse the effects of narcotic drugs used during surgery or to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
August 10 is time for Second Saturday Series. This week, Harper and Lee will perform. Based in Des Moines, but with Independence connections, Harper and Lee are a husband-and-wife Americana duo who perform with a kick-drum, foot tambourine, and acoustic and electric guitars. The couple are known for their unique collaboration of older-style Americana with a modern rock twist. They also pride themselves on writing and performing original songs.
The Second Saturday Series is sponsored by LACES, “Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life.”