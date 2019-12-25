BUCHANAN COUNTY – With the start of the new year comes a push for healthier lifestyles not only in our personal lives, but also in the workplace. The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) wants to provide businesses and industries in the area with some simple solutions for creating a positive wellness work environment.
Join Kristi Moeller, community health and wellness manager at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), for the BCEDC Lunch and Learn Wellness in the Workplace. The Lunch and Learn will be held on Thursday, January 16, at the American Legion Hall in Independence starting from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Wellness in the Workplace will give both employers and employees ideas on how they can make their workplace healthier,” said Moeller. “This information is relevant no matter the size of your workplace! I will have wellness tips you can incorporate right away, and I will provide resources that are available for long-term wellness in your business as well.”
At this event, you will learn:
· Short exercises that can be done right at your desk, workstation, etc., as well as longer exercises for breaks or lunch
· A variety of challenges businesses can use to motivate employees to adopt a healthy lifestyle
· Basic nutrition tips
· Corporate wellness offering available within Buchanan County at the BCHC
The Wellness in the Workplace Lunch and Learn costs $10 per attendee but is free to BCEDC Investors.
To register, call George Lake at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com with the company’s name and the names of those attending the workshop.
Payment options:
· Mail checks to BCEDC, P.O. Box 109, Independence, IA 50644
· Pay at the door
· Pay by credit card
Go to www.growbuchanan.com/wellness/lunch-learn/ for more information.