Being in 4-H means a lot of things. It gives you the opportunity to have fun and build relationships with new friends. 4-H also builds leadership skills and allows you to have your voice heard.
Sometimes it will take you out of your comfort zone. Some people may take that as a tough thing to do, but others think of it as something that would be good for you. Even if you don’t have the chance to show animals, it’s still a fun thing for you to do. You can show building projects and go to state fair for them.
We also get involved with the community by helping with events such as volunteering at fundraising events, community cleanup projects, Christmas caroling and bell ringing, and going on field trips. We also have fun club events such as a summer picnic, a holiday party, and an end-of-year party!
I recommend doing 4-H because it is just a great thing to get involved in, it really helps the environment, and it is also a great thing for public speaking skills.
The Buffalo Bells celebrated National 4-H Week by promoting the program at school and in the community. They will be delivering cookie trays to local supporting businesses in appreciation for their support throughout the year.
An educational field trip is scheduled for Monday, October 14, to tour Forever Cabinets by Kindrik in Edgewood, as well as the Edgewood Locker. If you would like to join us for this fun day, please reach out to club leaders Jayme Beyer at 563-920-2580 or Ella Sherman at 319-361-3064. All are welcome!
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Buffalo Bells is Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ United’s Fellowship Hall in Winthrop. The Buffalo Bells are always looking for new members. If you would like to join the Buffalo Bells or learn more about 4-H, contact the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Office in Independence at 319-334-7161.