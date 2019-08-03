MANCHESTER – Buchanan County and Bremer County Conservation staff are teaming up with Crawdaddy Outdoors to host an excursion on the Manchester Whitewater Course on Wednesday, August 14.
The course, created to mitigate the hazards of the dam on the Maquoketa River, features a series of six 18-inch drops along an 800-foot stretch of the river. Depending on water levels, kayakers will navigate at least three and possibly all six features.
Participants will begin with a lesson on kayaking in the still headwaters and follow that up with instruction on how to navigate the whitewater. Kayaks, paddles, helmets, and lifejackets will be provided. Participants will want to bring lunch and a drink or money for a meal at a nearby fast-food location.
Bringing sunscreen and sunglasses (with a strap) can be helpful in reading the river if there is a glare. Kayakers will be sharing the river course with the public, but hopefully it won’t be too crowded on a Wednesday.
The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manchester Whitewater Course. Minimum age is 10 and the excursion is limited to 14 participants. The fee is $40 per person. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab. Carpooling is available upon request the from Buchanan County Nature Center and the Bremer County Conservation Office.
The program is subject to cancellation if river levels are deemed too high for beginners.