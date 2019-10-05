LAMONT – The Lamont Volunteer Fire Foundation recently received a donation from the Whitney family, long-time residents of the Lamont area. Larry, Cathy, and Agnes Whitney donated the funds in memory of Claire Whitney, Donna Whitney Akin, Neva Whitney Hardy, Earl Whitney, Arlene Whitney Lahue, and Marion Whitney.
Larry Whitney (son of Claire Whitney), is a retired fire chief from the La Honda, California, Fire Department. The Whitneys decided to give back to the hometown department where the family grew up. With the donation, a Blitzfire portable monitor package – which includes monitor, storage bracket, max-series tip, and three stacked tips – was purchased by the Lamont Fire Foundation to help free up manpower.
The Blitzfire flow ranges up to 500 gpm (2000 l/min). The monitor features low-friction inlet and outlet pivots. The outlet has a built-in stream shaper. Elevation is manually adjustable between 10 and 46 degrees above horizontal. Horizontal rotation is manually adjustable 20 degrees either side of center. The safety shut-off valve will shut off flow if the monitor slides or lifts. It has six detent flow positions with a patented turbulence free slide valve for operator flow control. When the legs are folded, the carbide tips point up for carrying safety. The heavy-duty carbide tipped legs are easily folded out to a wide deployed stance.