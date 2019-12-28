BRANDON – “Rats everywhere” is the way Tracy Belle of Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary described the home of a multiple-dog rescue that took place in August.
As a state and federally licensed wildlife rehabilitator and animal shelter operator, Belle was contacted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office after deputies performed a wellness check at a home located at 707 South Street in Brandon.
After going into the home, 18 dogs were seized and taken to her facility on Henley Avenue. Belle reports three other dogs were found deceased, but believes there may have been more.
“We found a carcass in the kitchen and another in the basement,” she said.
Belle suspects the dogs were living on the rats as no dog food was present. She was also concerned that several puppies may have escaped before being captured.
After the animals arrived at Wildthunder, they underwent examinations for skin problems, like mange, and a fecal scan for tape worms.
Belle runs a small operation but is very resourceful in an emergency. Cages planned for a raccoon pen were re-purposed for dog kennels. Lumber for another project was cut to build a new indoor shelf for kennels. Belle pointed out that kennels cannot be stacked – it’s against the rules.
Belle is grateful for the response from the community, both volunteers and donations.
Donita Casey of Friends of the Shelter in Vinton picked up two dogs to foster. Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo fostered 10. Wildthunder had eight, but River Road Rescue Sanctuary in Littleton took care of a dog without a jaw.
“We don’t put down any animals due to space,” Belle said, adding they will refuse a healthy animal if there is no room.
Wildthunder is a small 501 c3 non-profit organization, relying on volunteers and donations. Financial contributions may be made online at Paypal.me/wildthunderwars, through their website at www.wildthunder-wildlife-reptile-animal-rehabilitation-sanctuary.com, or sent to Wildthunder WARS, 2584 Henley Avenue, Independence, IA 50644.
Follow the progress of rescued animals at the facility on their Facebook page, Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary.
Originally published August 17.