INDEPENDENCE – “You’ve been hacked!” is a phrase heard more and more often by Facebook users.
The term “hacked” in the computer world began as a reference to security being compromised and someone gaining access to confidential information. A “hack” could be as simple as trying password variations to get into someone’s personal data to the more criminal aspects of international espionage.
What recently happened to Wildthunder WARS is an example of a Facebook “hack” or “spoof” with more serious ramifications.
Tracy Belle, owner and certified wildlife rehabilitator at Wildthunder, is spreading the word about how a person in Michigan copied photos and texts from the Wildthunder Facebook page and created a fraudulent fundraising page in December – a clear case of identity theft.
According to Bell, “This person has been lying to generous donors, raising more than $14,000 for animals and a shelter building she doesn’t have.”
“We are heartbroken,” stated the true Wildthunder Facebook page. “While we are struggling to raise funds to provide necessary surgeries for animals like Precious and Chief, someone is using our fundraising posts for personal gain. The $14,000 she raised could have gone a long way in providing care for our animals and making improvements in our shelter.
“We have reported the fundraisers to Facebook and contacted our local sheriff’s department. They have filed a police report for identity theft, as this person was also representing herself as our director, Tracy Belle, by use of photos with Tracy and other volunteers caring for Wildthunder animals.”
According to Belle, the person’s Facebook has been taken down. Belle is pursing legal action.
More About Hacking
Some “hacks” are achieved by tricking (aka “phishing”) someone through false email links or duplicating (aka “spoofing”) someone’s social media account to gain access to more information for malicious intents.
To most folks on Facebook it has become a term synonymous with the practice of duplicating some basic information, like a name and a few photos, to create a Facebook page to solicit “friends.” While this practice is not truly “hacking” as the perpetrator does not have a victim’s password and access to their computer, it is still grievous and confusing to all. The danger lies in how a “friend” responds by offering more information or by clicking on a link that can download “viruses” or other malicious software (aka malware) to collect more information and linking to other computers. And the cycle continues.
Seeking Donations
Wildthunder, which survives mostly on generous donors, is need of critical care for a few specific animals (i.e., Precious, Chief, and Pumpkin), and general food and supplies for the other animals in Wildthunder’s care. She is also raising funds to continue to build and expand her own buildings and animal structures.
Donations may be made via PayPal.me/wildthunderwars, or by check to Wildthunder WARS, 2584 Henley Avenue, Independence, IA 50644.
If you believe a Facebook user has been “hacked,” do not respond to their “friend” request. Notify the official user and assist them in contacting Facebook authorities. Also, do not click on random links from companies that appear to be real. Lastly, keep your anti-virus software up to date.