WINTHROP – Winifred Ilene (Hunter) Bateman, 92, died August 1, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop with the Rev. Kevin Jennings officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, August 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. and after 10 a.m. at the church on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the organization of the giver’s choice or left to the discretion of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by her daughters.