CEDAR RAPIDS – Registration is now open for the 15th Annual Linn County Master Gardener’s Winter Gardening Fair, which will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at a new and convenient location, the Kirkwood Regional Center, located at 1770 Boyson Road NE in Cedar Rapids.
Tuition is only $49 for the all-day event ($10 less than last year), which features more than 40 workshops by Iowa Master Gardeners and other gardening experts. The new rate for high school and college students is only $25.
Workshop topics range from creating black gold: compost, square foot gardening, houseplant care, and ponds and water features. Hands-on classes include how to make a succulent fairy garden and how to make a native bee house.
For complete class descriptions and registration, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/linn/news/winter-gardening-fair-2020.
There will be numerous gardening vendors and non-profit organizations to visit before, during, and after the classes as well.
Registration includes your choice of five classes and a baked potato buffet lunch. The new locations is completely handicap accessible, and parking is on the north side of the building.
Registration fills up quickly, so don’t delay. Final deadline is Wednesday, February 12, 2020.