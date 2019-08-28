QUASQUETON — Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary with a customer appreciation party on Sunday, September 1.
The event will also be a fundraiser benefitting the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. There will be a silent auction, for which owner Ronnie Wolfe has already put up a trip to Mexico. Proceeds from free-will donations for meals and a raffle will be added to the overall donation to the hospital.
The Caitlyn Wolfe Band will be performing from 3 to 6 p.m. outside, and there will be plenty of complimentary munchies and great drink specials inside. They will also have special giveaways, new apparel, fun, and games.
Wolfey’s first opened Labor Day weekend of 2009, holding a grand opening shortly thereafter. The bar and restaurant opened in the building previously known as Sue’s Friendly Tavern. Since then, Wolfe has extended the party room and outside deck (with a great view of the Wapsipinicon River) and updated the kitchen. Two years after opening Wolfey’s in Quasky, Wolfey’s Hoptown Bar & Grill opened in Hopkinton.
Come out Sunday afternoon and join the celebration and help raise money for a good cause.