JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 2 ranked Dike New Hartford Wolverines (8-1) came to town Tuesday night for a Tri Rivers Conference volleyball showdown of ranked teams. The J-Hawks are ranked No. 10 in Class 2A.
The Wolverines handled the J-Hawks, winning comfortably in 3 sets.
Senior Kendra McCombs led the J-Hawks with 5 kills in 19 attempts. Junior Leah Becker had 4 kills in 11 attempts. Senior Jamie Thoma had 3 kills in 9 attempts. Junior Bobbi Thomas went 3 for 19 in kills. Senior Bella Kresser had 2 kills. Senior Alexis Harris had 19 assists and 2 aces.
Defensively, sophomore Caelor Wymore led the J-Hawks with 13 digs. Thomas had 12 digs.
“Dike-New Hartford was our first conference match, and they are truly a great team in our conference,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass. “This was a match that we can learn and grow from as a team.”
1 2 3 4 5 T
D-NH 25 25 25 — — 3
Jesup 11 13 17 — — 0
The J-Hawks are now 6-2 on the season, and will host their own tournament today with North Linn (2-5) and South Winneshiek (0-6) coming to town. Jesup’s first game is slated for 12:30 p.m. Jesup will then travel to Wapsie Valley (3-0) on Tuesday.