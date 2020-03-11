BUCHANAN COUNTY – Women Celebrating Diversity will be awarding two $500 scholarships. Requirements for this application include:
- Must be a non-traditional student (someone who entered college at a later time/not directly after high school, maybe has a family, etc.)
- Must be a resident of Buchanan County
Or
- Must be a current student in college
- Must be a graduate of either East Buchanan, Independence, or Jesup schools
Please contact Paula McGraw for an application at pmcgraw@east-buc.k12.ia.us, call 319-935-3367, or check out the Women Celebrating Diversity Facebook.