Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Women Celebrating Diversity will be awarding two $500 scholarships. Requirements for this application include:

  • Must be a non-traditional student (someone who entered college at a later time/not directly after high school, maybe has a family, etc.)
  • Must be a resident of Buchanan County

Or

  • Must be a current student in college
  • Must be a graduate of either East Buchanan, Independence, or Jesup schools

Please contact Paula McGraw for an application at pmcgraw@east-buc.k12.ia.us, call 319-935-3367, or check out the Women Celebrating Diversity Facebook.