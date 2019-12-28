INDEPENDENCE – Women looking to improve the sustainability of their farm and rural communities will benefit from attending the inaugural Women Connecting in Ag Conference at the Heartland Agribition Center on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The conference will be hosted by Buchanan County’s Women Land and Legacy (WLL).
The conference will feature a combination of keynote speakers and breakout sessions. Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney will share her vision on how we can continue to strengthen Iowa agriculture and take advantage of programs available. Mollie Aronowitz, director of sustainability for Peoples Company, will focus on building stronger relationships between land owners and renters and conservation practices.
Breakout sessions will include how to share your story on social media, landscaping tips and tricks, and marketing value-added products.
“We are very excited to be bringing this caliber of conference to the area,” says Crystal Blin, Buchanan County WLL steering committee member. “Between the educational component and the opportunity to network with like-minded women, it is the perfect way to invest in yourself and farm.”
Also presenting are Sarah (Kielly) Blunt of Buchanan County Extension and Outreach and Christina Pillard of Black Earth Landscape.
Tickets for the conference are available now for $45. Morning coffee and snacks, lunch, and a vendor event will also be a part of the day. You can register by contacting the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161, emailing wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com, or visiting www.buchananwomenlandandlegacy.com
WLL is a USDA education and outreach program that empowers female landowners and farmers to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions, and networking opportunities.