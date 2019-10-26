INDEPENDENCE – Work continues on the Wapsi Mill cupola project, according to Leanne Harrison, president of the Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS).
According to Harrison, “Trillium Dell [the contractor] is doing a good job putting steel over the ‘leaking 150-year-old boards’ that have been creating problems for some time.”
The cost of the project is $52,400.
Harrison said, “We have been writing grants and will be getting some monies from the City of Independence Commercial Corridor program. Some of these grants are matching.”
Harrison received good news on Thursday. The Guernsey Foundation awarded BCHS $20,000 to put toward the cupola project.
BCHS Needs Your Help
However, BCHS still needs your help. The group’s treasury is low, and they ask all who read this to consider purchasing a $100 lifetime membership to support the society, the cupola renovation, and other projects. With the end of the year and tax season approaching, you may be thinking about making charitable donations to use as deductions. Keep BCHS in mind when making a donation. The society is a 501C3 non-profit group.
Other Upcoming Events
On Monday, November 18, at 7 p.m., the group’s annual meeting will be held at Heartland Acres in Independence. This is the society’s county-wide invitation to all of the small museums, chambers of commerce, and other groups for the annual “Let’s Talk Turkey” program.
The quarterly newsletter comes out in December.