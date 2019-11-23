INDEPENDENCE – St. John School students, from three-year-old preschoolers to eighth graders, lined some of our city’s streets on Wednesday morning to get a very tactile lesson in giving.
Dubbed the food chain, the event was the culmination of a food drive started in September. As the deadline drew near, a calendar was created to highlight items needed most by the Independence Area Food Pantry:
• Toothpaste
• Feminine products
• Stuffing
• Conditioner
• Rice
• Pasta
• Boxed meals
• Toilet paper
• Deodorant
• Canned soup
According to St. John School Principal Jim Gieryng, he and the staff met in August “to reflect on the previous year and set goals for the upcoming school year,” and decided on a school-wide service project.
“If you recall, a couple of years ago we raised enough money for the cancer foundation to make me dress up as an elf and greet the students while I sat on the roof of the building (i.e. Elf-on-the-shelf like),” he said. “This year ,we wanted to do something local that welcomed all community members to participate. So, we decided to donate to our local food pantry.
“Part of the mission of St. John School is to promote lifelong learning in the Catholic Christian tradition. The food chain exemplifies our dedication to that goal,” he said. “Our hope is that the students will see how great the need is and that they will remember this event for many years to come. Perhaps, in the future, as they reflect on this event, they will contribute to the pantry as an adult.”
The school had previously reached out to the Independence Police Department and City Council to get permission to temporarily shut down streets where the 170 students and staff, plus 20-30 parents and community members, would cross the road.
Starting at about 9 a.m., they formed a bucket-brigade-type line to pass food and items hand to hand, can-by-can, bag-by-bag, from the west door of St. John School, south along the 3rd Avenue NE sidewalk to 2nd Street, where it turned east toward the food pantry on 2nd Avenue NE.
Inside the food pantry, Director Vicki Samec and her volunteers had lined up a scale and tables to keep track of the donations. The operation took less than an hour to move and track the donations. The grand total reported was 1,152.5 pounds.
“The community has been very generous,” Principal Gieryng said.
After the food chain completed its mission, everyone moved to the front of the pantry for a photo, a prayer of dedication, and a song of praise. As the younger students walked back to class, several eighth graders stayed to help stock the shelves.
As a bonus, the pantry collected children’s names from clients over the past few weeks. The names were entered into a drawing for two kids’ bicycles (a girl’s model and a boy’s model) provided by the school. In addition, 30 Dairy Queen gift cards for runner-up prizes were donated for the clients’ kids.
To donate to the Independence Area Food Pantry, located at 201 2nd Avenue NE, call 319-334-2451 or send an email to indeeafp@indytel.com. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please go to any of the following agencies and request a necessary referral:
- Operation Threshold
- Buchanan County Department of Human Services
- Buchanan County Community Services
- B&D Services
- Any local area church
The food pantry serves all of Buchanan County by procuring and distributing food to those facing food insecurity. That objective is accomplished within the framework of building a stronger, more caring community. The pantry draws on the diverse talents of volunteers and depends on the charitable giving of local donors.