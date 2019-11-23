BUCHANAN COUNTY – A new year brings new changes to tax laws – as well as confusion for many businesses dealing with these changes.
As a business or industry, are you wondering how these changes will affect you? Help is available! The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) and Gosling & Company are offering a “lunch and learn” program, “Understanding Changes in Tax Laws.” Join the group on Thursday, December 5, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Independence American Legion Hall, 205 2nd Street NE.
Presenters Jacob Reuter and Jordon Pilcher of Gosling & Associates will cover the following topics and help your business sort through this confusing subject matter:
1. Tax changes resulting from the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, which continues to effect businesses today
2. The most recent Iowa tax code and income tax changes
3. Sales tax requirements for Internet selling and selling out of state,
Following their presentation, the presenters will provide time for any questions you may have regarding the information that was discussed.
The “lunch and learn” is free to BCEDC investors, and $10 for non-investors to attend. To register, call George Lake at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com with the following information:
1. Company name
2. Number attending
3. Names of those attending
Payment options for the program are as follows:
1. Go to www.growbuchanan.com and click the “lunch and learn” link under the Bulletin Board
2. Pay at the door
3. Mail payment to: BCEDC, P.O. Box 109, Independence, IA 50644