West Delaware demonstrated why it’s the top ranked wrestling team in Class 2A when it visited second-ranked Independence Thursday night. The Hawks won all but three of the 14 varsity dual matches on the way to a 57-12 victory.
Independence got its first win when senior Matthew Doyle, ranked seventh in the 160-pound weight class, won a 9-7 decision over fourth-ranked Cael Meyer.
Later, freshman 120-pounder Carter Straw won a 4-2 decision over Blake Engel.
Sophomore Isaiah Weber, ranked no. 2 at 126, recorded Independences’ only pin of the night when he took down Evan Woods at 3:32.
West Delaware’s wins included:
• At 132, Staveley Maury over Caden Larson by technical fall, 17-2, at 3:51;
• At 138, Logan Peyton pinned Tyler Trumblee at 1:11;
• At 152, Kyle Cole pinned Mitch Johnson at 2:32;
• At 170, no. 4 Jared Voss won a 4-2 decision over no. 1 Cole Davis
• At 182, no. 2 Jack Neuhaus won a 19-2 technical fall at 5:31 over Marcus Beatty.
• At 195, no. 1 Wyatt Voelker won an 11-0 major decision over no. 6 Christian Kremer;
• At 220, Christian Nunley (won an 11-2 major decision over Korver Hupke
• At 285, no. 2 Carson Petlon pinned Dylan Reuther at 1:34;
• At 106, Carson Less pinned Kale Wieland at 1:01; and
• At 113, Luke Farmer pinned Dalton Hoover at 3:53.
Independence gave up a forfeit at 145 to No. 4 Jadyn Peyton.
INDEE WINS 4 DUALS AT ANKENY
The Independence varsity wrestling squad added four more dual wins to its season record at an invitational in Ankeny on Saturday The Mustangs one loss was to the host team, 34-40.
Independence defeated Bondurant-Farrar 36-33, Marshalltown 54-16, Ottumwa 55-24 and Spencer 48-24.
Three Independence wrestlers had five wins at the invite: Isaiah Weber at 126, Matthew Doyle at 160, and Cole Davis at 170.
UP NEXT
Independence travels to West Delaware High School on Saturday for the WaMaC Tournament, which begins at 10 a.m.