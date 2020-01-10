CONRAD — Wapsie Valley wrestling traveled to BCLUW for a triangular on Thursday and lost dual matches against Denver and their host.
Denver, ranked 6th as a dual team in Class A1 this week by The Predicament, won all three of it's dual matches.
Wapsie Valley lost 12-69 to Denver, 34-41 to BCLUW and Denver defeated BCLUW 51-30.
Against Denver, Wapsie Valley won two matches. Keegon Brown, at 195, pinned Morgan Smith in 50 seconds, and 9th-ranked Dawson Schmit, at 106, pinned Rhett Bonnette at 3:16.
Against BCLUW, the Warriors won six matches, four by pin.
Brady Benning, at 145, defeated Sev Gonzalez by a 7-2 decision. Sam Banger, at 152, won a major 13-0 decision over Tucker Wall.
Brock Beesecker, at 160, pinned Kade Pekarek at 3:18. Isiah Morse, at 182 pinned Braydon Flowers at 1:12. Cannon Joerger, at 132, pinned Brayan Ralston at 3:04 Reese Welcher, at 138, pinned Logan Aicher at 3:49.
BOX SCORES
BCLUW 41, Wapsie Valley 34
145: Brady Benning (WV) over Sev Gonzalez (BC) (Dec 7-2)
152: Sam Banger (WV) over Tucker Wall (BC) (MD 13-0)
160: Brock Beesecker (WV) over Kade Pekarek (BC) (Fall 3:18)
170: Michael Fuller (BC) over Hunter Ackerman (WV) (Fall 3:32)
182: Isiah Morse (WV) over Braydon Flowers (BC) (Fall 1:12)
195: Lucas Gunderson (BC) over Keegon Brown (WV) (Fall 4:59)
220: Aiden Farnsworth (BC) over Kaden Brady (WV) (Fall 6:39)
285: Nicolas Paxton (BC) over (WV) (For.) 106: Dawson Schmit (WV) over Carter Kolthoff (BC) (Dec 9-4)
113: Lane Hartwig (BC) over (WV) (For.)
120: Taylor Kolthoff (BC) over Cole Snyder (WV) (TF 19-3 2:00)
126: Javon Darden (BC) over Austin Hesse (WV) (Fall 1:00)
132: Cannon Joerger (WV) over Brayan Ralston (BC) (Fall 3:04)
138: Reese Welcher (WV) over Logan Aicher (BC) (Fall 3:49)
Denver 69, Wapsie Valley 12
152: Ben Foelske (DV) over Tylen Hirsch (WV) (MD 14-1)
160: John Ebaugh (DV) over Brock Beesecker (WV) (TF 17-2 5:50)
170: Cooper South (DV) over Hunter Ackerman (WV) (Fall 1:16)
182: Brennen Graber (DV) over Isiah Morse (WV) (Fall 1:57)
195: Keegon Brown (WV) over Morgan Smith (DV) (Fall 0:50)
220: Luke Koepke (DV) over Kaden Brady (WV) (Fall 0:27)
285: Henry Wiebbecke (DV) over (WV) (For.)
106: Dawson Schmit (WV) over Rhett Bonnette (DV) (Fall 3:16)
113: Joe Ebaugh (DV) over (WV) (For.)
120: Brooks Meyer (DV) over Cole Snyder (WV) (Fall 1:03)
126: Jacob Moore (DV) over Austin Hesse (WV) (Fall 0:39)
132: Isaac Schimmels (DV) over Cannon Joerger (WV) (Fall 1:47)
138: Gabriel Lewis (DV) over reese welcher (WV) (Fall 0:40)
145: Brody Shover (DV) over Brady Benning (WV) (Fall 3:14)