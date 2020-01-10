Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .A SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA LATE TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WITH MULTIPLE HAZARDS AND POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECIPITATION WILL START OUT AS AREAS OF RAIN, FREEZING RAIN, AND SNOW LATE THIS AFTERNOON. A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT, PRIMARILY AS SNOW NORTHWEST OF A CEDAR RAPIDS TO DUBUQUE LINE. SOUTHEAST OF THIS LINE, RAIN, FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET WILL CHANGE TO SNOW FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST THROUGH OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. SEVERAL INCHES OF SLEET AND SNOW ARE EXPECTED WITH ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. NORTH WINDS FROM 20 TO 30 MPH MAY LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. A LULL IN THE PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED EARLY SATURDAY, FOLLOWED BY ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL OF SEVERAL INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING DUE TO BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. HEAVIEST SNOWFALL LATE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY EVENING. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WITH BLOWING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&