FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley's 152-pounder won two of his three matches at Thursday night's home wrestling meet. The Warriors, however, dropped all three duals.
Dike New Hartford won 58-21 over Wapsie Valley. East Marshall won 47-30. And South Winneshiek won 58-18.
Warriors winning one match apiece on the night were Brady Benning at 145, Isiah Morse at 182, Tyce Hagenow at 106 and Dawson Schmit at 113.
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley travels to North Butler on Saturday for a tournament that begins at 10:30 a.m.
Box scores
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 58, WAPSIE VALLEY 21
132: Caden Ragsdale (DN) over Cannon Joerger (WV) (Fall 0:41)
138: Jace Petersen (DN) over Reese Welcher (WV) (Fall 3:30)
145: Nick Reinicke (DN) over Brady Benning (WV) (TF 21-3 5:12)
152: Tylen Hirsch (WV) over Gabe Skornia (DN) (Dec 10-5)
170: Cayden Buskohl (DN) over Hunter Ackerman (WV) (Fall 2:58)
182: Aidan Walters (DN) over Isiah Morse (WV) (TF 24-7 6:00)
195: Joe Folkerts (DN) over Keegon Brown (WV) (Fall 1:54) 220: Zach Starbuck (DN) by forfeit
Forfeits in favor of Dike-New Hartford at 126, 160 and 285.
Forfeits in favor of Wapsie Valley at 106, 113 and 120.
EAST MARSHALL 47, WAPSIE VALLEY 30
132: Dane Thompson (EM) over Cannon Joerger (WV) (TF 18-1 5:58)
138: Carson Burchland (EM) over reese welcher (WV) (Fall 3:30)
145: Brady Benning (WV) over Tyler Fuller (EM) (Fall 2:41)
152: Garrett Kerber (EM) over Tylen Hirsch (WV) (Fall 1:36)
170: Logan Walton (EM) over Hunter Ackerman (WV) (Fall 3:55)
182: Isiah Morse (WV) over Tayte Nauman (EM) (Fall 1:45)
195: Conner Murty (EM) over Keegon Brown (WV) (Fall 0:41)
106: Tyce Hagenow (WV) over Wyatt Benson (EM) (Fall 5:04)
113: Dawson Schmit (WV) over Brodie Augspurger (EM) (Fall 3:05)
Forfeits in favor of East Marshall at 1600, 126 and 285.
Forfeit in favor of Wapsie Valley at 120.
Double forfeit at 220.
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 58, WAPSIE VALLEY 18
132: Chance Adam (SW) over Cannon Joerger (WV) (Dec 4-0)
138: Lane Quandahl (SW) over Reese Welcher (WV) (MD 13-1)
145: Sam Conway (SW)over Brady Benning (WV) (Fall 3:41)
152: Tylen Hirsch (WV) over Tony Greve (SW)(Fall 2:42)
170: Logan Hageman (SW)over Hunter Ackerman (WV) (Fall 3:04)
195: Damon Meyer (SW) over Keegon Brown (WV) (Fall 3:06)
113: Ethan Maldonado (SW) over Dawson Schmit (WV) (Dec 5-4)
120: Philip French (SW) over Cole Snyder (WV) (Fall 2:55)
Forfeits in favor of South Winneshiek at 126, 160, 220 and 285.
Forfeits in favor of Wapsie Valley at 182 and 106.