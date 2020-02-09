MONONA — Five Wapsie Valley wrestlers advanced toward the State Tournament on Saturday by placing first or second in their weight classes at the Class 1A Section 12 tournament at MFL MarMac High School.
Wapsie Valley freshman Dawson Schmit (at 106 with a 32-7 season record), senior Reese Welcher (138, 13-7), junior Brady Benning (145, 23-21), junior Tylen Hirsch (152, 14-17), Isiah Morse (182, 23-11) will wrestle at the Class 1A, District 6 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Starmont, which begins at noon.
Schmit placed first at 106 by defeating Starmont freshman Lane German, 42-8, by a 19-3 technical fall at 5:34.
Welcher placed first at 138 by winning a 14-10 decision over South Winneshiek sophomore Lane Quandahl.
Morse took first at 182, by pinning South Winneshiek sophomore Sam Conway, 24-16, 59 seconds into the first-place match.
Benning placed second at 145. MFL-MarMac sophomore Gabe McGeough, 26-1, pinned Benning in 47 seconds of the first-place match.
Hirsch placed second at 152. South Winneshiek sophomore Tony Greve, 22-17, won a 9-6 decision over Hirsch in the first-place match. Hirsch then pinned Central Elkader sophomore Sean Wilwert, 26-25, 37 seconds into the second-place wrestleback.
Not advancing, but placing at Sectionals for Wapsie Valley were:
At 113, freshman Isaiah Price, 18-7, won a 14-8 decision over MFL-MarMac sophomore Caleb Nordheim, 32-14, in the third-place match.
At 120, freshman Cole Snyder, 6-9, placed fifth
At 126, freshman Austin Hesse, 4-9, placed fifth.
At 132, freshman Cannon Joerger, 12-26, won a 3-2 decision over MFL-MarMac sophomore Jack Vorwald, 20-20, in the fifth-place match.
At 160, senior Brock Beesecker, 18-13, won a 13-3 major decision over MFL-MarMac junior Austin Nikolai, 25-21, in the third-place match.
At 170, sophomore Hunter Ackerman, 7-30, pinned Postville sophomore Brian Schroeder, 12-26, at 5:13 of the third-place match.
At 195, freshman Keegon Brown, 16-24, pinned Clayton Ridge senior Josh Hertenstein, 11-10, at 3:14 of the third-place match.