INDEPENDENCE – Updated results in the city of Independence Ward 2 race were released mid-day on November 8 by Cindy Gosse, Buchanan County Auditor and commissioner of elections.
According to Gosse, after proofing the write-in and regular ballot votes, the unofficial results for 2nd Ward councilperson race was Denny Vaughn, 64 votes, and Jennifer Callahan, 94, with a scattering of two votes. The official canvass for the city of Independence was to be conducted on November 12 by the Buchanan County Supervisors.
After no one filed papers to face the incumbent Vaughn, Callahan started a successful write-in campaign. Although the election was Tuesday, Iowa law allows extra time for write-in votes to be tallied. A committee of four gathered at the Buchanan County Courthouse Thursday to go through all of the precinct write-in digitized records.
Originally published on November 9.