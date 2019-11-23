INDEPENDENCE – Rick Wulfekuhle, Buchanan County Emergency Management coordinator, will be at the Buchanan County Senior Center, 400 5th Avenue NE, on Wednesday, December 4, to provide some tips on personal preparedness and winter weather survival.
As we all know, winters in Iowa have a reputation for a combination of extreme cold, snow, and ice. Wulfekuhle will present some helpful information that can help keep you safe – and maybe even save your life – about what to do in case of an emergency.
The program starts at 12:30 p.m. It is sponsored by the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A).